علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن شخصية رياضية معروفة «سبق له أن رأس نادياً عاصمياً»، بصدد تشكيل مجلس إدارة والترشح لرئاسة النادي أحد في الانتخابات القادمة للنادي، ويُتوقع في حال فوز تلك الشخصية أن يشهد النادي نقلة نوعية كبيرة وإعادته لوضعه الطبيعي.
من جانبه اجتمع وكيل وزير الرياضة لشؤون الأندية والشباب عبدالعزيز المسعد، اليوم (السبت) مع مجلس إدارة النادي المؤقت، بحضور خالد الصاعدي، وحازم الصقيري، وماجد المطيري، ومديرة شؤون الأندية ابتهال الساير، ومدير مكتب وزارة الرياضة بالمدينة المنورة حاتم أبو سلامة، واطلع المسعد على الحلول المطروحة لحل الإشكاليات المالية، وهو الاجتماع الرابع له مع الإدارة الأحدية.
ومن المنتظر أن تعلن وزارة الرياضة عن قرارات إيجابية في بداية السنة الجديدة 2026، وفتح باب التسجيل خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، وصرف مستحقات العاملين، وحل جميع الشكاوى على النادي.
"Okaz" learned from its private sources that a well-known sports figure, "who previously headed a capital club," is in the process of forming a board of directors and running for the presidency of the club in the upcoming elections. It is expected that if this figure wins, the club will witness a significant qualitative shift and return to its normal status.
For his part, the Deputy Minister of Sports for Clubs and Youth Affairs, Abdulaziz Al-Masaad, met today (Saturday) with the temporary board of directors of the club, in the presence of Khalid Al-Saadi, Hazem Al-Suqairi, Majid Al-Mutairi, the Director of Club Affairs Ibtihal Al-Sayer, and the Director of the Ministry of Sports office in Medina, Hatem Abu Salama. Al-Masaad was briefed on the proposed solutions to resolve the financial issues, marking his fourth meeting with the Sunday administration.
The Ministry of Sports is expected to announce positive decisions at the beginning of the new year 2026, open registration during the current winter transfer period, disburse the dues of the employees, and resolve all complaints against the club.