علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن شخصية رياضية معروفة «سبق له أن رأس نادياً عاصمياً»، بصدد تشكيل مجلس إدارة والترشح لرئاسة النادي أحد في الانتخابات القادمة للنادي، ويُتوقع في حال فوز تلك الشخصية أن يشهد النادي نقلة نوعية كبيرة وإعادته لوضعه الطبيعي.


من جانبه اجتمع وكيل وزير الرياضة لشؤون الأندية والشباب عبدالعزيز المسعد، اليوم (السبت) مع مجلس إدارة النادي المؤقت، بحضور خالد الصاعدي، وحازم الصقيري، وماجد المطيري، ومديرة شؤون الأندية ابتهال الساير، ومدير مكتب وزارة الرياضة بالمدينة المنورة حاتم أبو سلامة، واطلع المسعد على الحلول المطروحة لحل الإشكاليات المالية، وهو الاجتماع الرابع له مع الإدارة الأحدية.


ومن المنتظر أن تعلن وزارة الرياضة عن قرارات إيجابية في بداية السنة الجديدة 2026، وفتح باب التسجيل خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، وصرف مستحقات العاملين، وحل جميع الشكاوى على النادي.