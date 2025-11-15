"Okaz" learned from its private sources that a well-known sports figure, "who previously headed a capital club," is in the process of forming a board of directors and running for the presidency of the club in the upcoming elections. It is expected that if this figure wins, the club will witness a significant qualitative shift and return to its normal status.



For his part, the Deputy Minister of Sports for Clubs and Youth Affairs, Abdulaziz Al-Masaad, met today (Saturday) with the temporary board of directors of the club, in the presence of Khalid Al-Saadi, Hazem Al-Suqairi, Majid Al-Mutairi, the Director of Club Affairs Ibtihal Al-Sayer, and the Director of the Ministry of Sports office in Medina, Hatem Abu Salama. Al-Masaad was briefed on the proposed solutions to resolve the financial issues, marking his fourth meeting with the Sunday administration.



The Ministry of Sports is expected to announce positive decisions at the beginning of the new year 2026, open registration during the current winter transfer period, disburse the dues of the employees, and resolve all complaints against the club.