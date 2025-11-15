عاشت بطولة أرامكو – شينزن لحظة تاريخية مع تتويج الصينية روي شين ليو بلقبها، بعد أن أنهت المنافسات بنتيجة 16 ضربة تحت المعدّل وبفارق 3 ضربات عن أقرب منافساتها، لتسجّل أول ألقابها في جولة السيدات الأوروبية على أرضها وبين جماهير مدينتها شينزن، في سيناريو حمل الكثير من الرمزية والإنسانية للاعبة التي بدأت رحلتها من هذه المدينة قبل سنوات طويلة.


ومنذ جولة الافتتاح، ظهرت ليو بثقة عالية وأداء ثابت، إذ أنهت أيام البطولة بنتائج 70 و65 و68 ضربة، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير بلغ 11,650 متفرجاً على مدار 3 أيام، في أعلى نسبة حضور بتاريخ البطولة، الأمر الذي منحها دفعة معنوية واضحة حتى لحظة رفع الكأس.


وقالت ليو بعد التتويج: «نشأت في شينزن، ولم ألعب بطولة احترافية هنا من قبل. لذلك فإن الفوز باللقب من أول ظهور هو لحظة لا تُنسى بالنسبة لي. لقد منحني الجمهور طاقة هائلة ساعدتني على تقديم أفضل ما لدي».


وبين الجماهير التي ملأت جنبات الملعب، أوضحت ليو مبتسمة أنّ معظم التشجيع كان في البداية يتجه نحو صديقتها ومنافستها الصينية رونينغ ين (روني)، قبل أن تتغير الأجواء مع كل ضربة «بيردي» سجّلتها، لتتحول الهتافات تدريجياً إلى دعمها.


وقالت: «كان الجمهور يشجّع روني أولاً... لكنها كانت تشجعني أيضاً! ومع تقدّم المنافسة بدأت أسمع اسمي يتردد بقوة. كانت لحظة مدهشة».


وتستند قصة ليو إلى مسار مهني متين؛ فهي من مواليد 13 نوفمبر 1998، وبدأت لعب الغولف في عمر مبكر، وفازت في سن صغيرة ببطولة Mission Hills Jack Nicklaus Junior عام 2011، قبل أن تتحول للاحتراف في عام 2017. وعلى جولة التطوير الأميركية Symetra/Epson Tour حققت ليو نجاحاً استثنائياً بفوزها 3 مرات في عام 2018 وتصدرها قائمة الجوائز المالية، ما أهلها رسمياً للانضمام إلى جولة الـLPGA Tour الأمريكية، التي لا تزال تشارك في معظم محطاتها حتى اليوم.


وتُعرف ليو بكونها واحدة من اللاعبات الأكثر توازناً في أسلوب اللعب؛ إذ تتميز بدقّة عالية في الضربات الطويلة والقصيرة، وقدرة على الحفاظ على نتائج تحت المعدّل حتى في الظروف القوية، إلى جانب هدوء كبير تحت الضغط. وقد ظهر ذلك واضحاً في شينزن، خصوصاً عندما سجّلت «إيغل» حاسمة في الحفرة الـ16، ثم أنهت البطولة بضربة «بيردي» في الحفرة الـ18 أكدت بها تفوقها واستحقاقها للقب.


ورغم التحديات الفنية والصحية التي مرّت بها سابقاً —بينها تحسس نادر من بعض الأعشاب الموجودة في ملاعب الولايات المتحدة— واصلت ليو تطوير مستواها وتجاوز العقبات، لتصل اليوم إلى منصة التتويج في أقوى محطات السلسلة العالمية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة.


ولم يكن فوزها مجرد نجاح رياضي؛ فالقصة تحمل أبعاداً إنسانية وثقافية أكبر، فهي تمثل نموذجاً للرياضية الآسيوية التي بدأت من مدينة صينية شغوفة بالرياضة، ثم شقت طريقها نحو البطولات الدولية، قبل أن تعود إلى مسقط رأسها لتنهي 7 سنوات من الاحتراف بلحظة تتويج خالدة أمام أهلها.


وفي شينزن، ووسط مدينتها التي تعرف تفاصيل بداياتها، كتبت روي شين ليو حكاية انتصار جديدة، تحمل عنواناً واحداً: «حين يعود الإنسان إلى جذوره... يصبح للفوز معنى أكبر».