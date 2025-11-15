The Aramco - Shenzhen Championship lived a historic moment with the crowning of Chinese player Ruo Xin Liu as its champion, after finishing the competition with a score of 16 under par, 3 strokes ahead of her closest competitor. This marked her first title on the Ladies European Tour on her home ground, amidst the fans of her city, Shenzhen, in a scenario filled with symbolism and humanity for a player who began her journey in this city many years ago.



Since the opening round, Liu displayed high confidence and consistent performance, finishing the tournament days with scores of 70, 65, and 68 strokes, amidst a large audience of 11,650 spectators over 3 days, the highest attendance in the tournament's history, which gave her a clear morale boost right up to the moment she lifted the trophy.



Liu said after her victory: “I grew up in Shenzhen, and I have never played a professional tournament here before. So winning the title in my first appearance is an unforgettable moment for me. The audience gave me tremendous energy that helped me deliver my best.”



Among the fans filling the stands, Liu smiled and explained that most of the cheering initially went towards her friend and competitor, Chinese player Roning Yin (Roni), before the atmosphere changed with every birdie she made, gradually shifting the cheers to support her.



She said: “The audience was cheering for Roni first... but she was cheering for me too! As the competition progressed, I started to hear my name being chanted loudly. It was an amazing moment.”



Liu's story is based on a solid professional path; she was born on November 13, 1998, and began playing golf at an early age, winning the Mission Hills Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship in 2011 at a young age, before turning professional in 2017. On the American development tour, Symetra/Epson Tour, Liu achieved exceptional success by winning 3 times in 2018 and topping the money list, which officially qualified her to join the LPGA Tour, where she continues to participate in most of its events to this day.



Liu is known for being one of the most balanced players in her style of play; she is characterized by high accuracy in both long and short shots, the ability to maintain under-par scores even in tough conditions, along with great calm under pressure. This was clearly evident in Shenzhen, especially when she made a crucial eagle on the 16th hole, then finished the tournament with a birdie on the 18th hole, confirming her superiority and deserving of the title.



Despite the technical and health challenges she faced previously — including a rare allergy to certain grasses found on courses in the United States — Liu continued to develop her level and overcome obstacles, reaching today the podium in the strongest stops of the Public Investment Fund's global series.



Her victory was not just a sporting success; the story carries greater human and cultural dimensions, as she represents a model of the Asian athlete who started from a Chinese city passionate about sports, then carved her way to international championships, before returning to her hometown to conclude 7 years of professionalism with an unforgettable crowning moment in front of her family.



In Shenzhen, amidst her city that knows the details of her beginnings, Ruo Xin Liu wrote a new victory story, carrying a single title: “When a person returns to their roots... winning takes on a greater meaning.”