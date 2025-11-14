أثار قائد فريق الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، الأوساط الفرنسية برده القاسي على الناشط الفرنسي داميان ريو، الذي تطاول على زوجته «لينا خضري»، عقب مشاركتها في فعالية لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا هجمات 13 نوفمبر في فرنسا، إذ انتقد «داميان ريو» مشاركة «لينا خضري» في التكريم، واتهمها سابقاً بإبداء إعجاب بمنشور يبرر مقتل المدرس صامويل باتي، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»، مؤكداً أنها خسرت دعواها القضائية ضده عندما استنكرتها، جاء ذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، وهو ما دفع «بنزيما» للرد بعنف غير معتاد، حيث كتب: «هناك من يتأمل بصمت، وهناك من يستعرض نفسه، يجب أن تكون فارغاً جداً لكي تخلط بين التكريم والاستعراض يا داميان، أنت مجرد كومبارس في عالمنا».


يذكر أن العاصمة باريس شهدت قبل 10 سنوات سلسلة من الهجمات الإرهابية التي استهدفت عدة مواقع في وقت متزامن، وأسفرت عن مقتل 129 شخصاً وإصابة المئات، وكان ملعب فرنسا الدولي من بين النقاط التي حاول المنفذون استهدافها خلال مباراة بين فرنسا وألمانيا بحضور الرئيس فرانسوا هولاند، ما جعل تلك الليلة واحدة من أكثر الأحداث تأثيراً في تاريخ البلاد المعاصر.