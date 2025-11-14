The captain of the Al-Ittihad team, Karim Benzema, stirred the French circles with his harsh response to the French activist Damien Rieu, who insulted his wife "Lina Khodari" after she participated in an event to commemorate the victims of the November 13 attacks in France. Damien Rieu criticized Lina Khodari's participation in the tribute and previously accused her of expressing admiration for a post that justified the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website, confirming that she lost her lawsuit against him when she condemned him. This came through his official account on the social media platform "X," which prompted Benzema to respond with an unusual intensity, as he wrote: "There are those who reflect in silence, and there are those who showcase themselves. You must be very empty to confuse tribute with showcasing, Damien. You are just a supporting actor in our world."



It is worth noting that the capital Paris witnessed a series of terrorist attacks ten years ago that targeted several locations simultaneously, resulting in the deaths of 129 people and injuring hundreds. The Stade de France was among the sites that the perpetrators attempted to target during a match between France and Germany, attended by President François Hollande, making that night one of the most impactful events in the country's contemporary history.