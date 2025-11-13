Prince Khalid bin Saud Al Faisal has achieved an exceptional Arab accomplishment after winning today the title in the pioneers category at the Arab Golf Championship, in a historic victory on his home ground among his fans in Riyadh, adding a new bright milestone to the journey of Saudi and Arab golf.



Prince Khalid's victory came after a strong competition with a select group of the most prominent Arab golf stars who have left their mark over the decades, including players who have won the Arab Championship title more than 10 times during the 1980s and 1990s.



Despite the fierce competition and the experience of the participants, he delivered a high-level performance characterized by consistency, calmness, and professionalism, winning deservedly and proving his presence in one of the strongest editions of the championship in its history.



This victory is a proud Saudi achievement, especially since the championship is held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the rapid development of the game within the kingdom.



In an edition described as one of the strongest in the history of the Arab Championship, Prince Khalid succeeded in excelling, marking a new chapter in the record of Saudi achievements, and solidifying the Kingdom's presence as a key player on the Arab golf map.



This victory reflects Riyadh's growing status as a leading sports destination for hosting the most prominent Arab and regional championships, and confirms the strength of the Saudi presence in sports arenas, especially in golf, which is witnessing unprecedented prosperity.