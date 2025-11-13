سجَّل الأمير خالد بن سعود الفيصل إنجازاً عربياً استثنائياً بعد فوزه اليوم بلقب فئة الروّاد في البطولة العربية للغولف، في انتصارٍ تاريخي جاء على أرضه وبين جماهيره في الرياض، ليُضيف محطة مضيئة جديدة في مسيرة الغولف السعودي والعربي.


وجاء فوز الأمير خالد بعد منافسة قوية مع نخبة من أبرز نجوم الغولف العرب ممن تركوا بصمتهم على مدى عقود، ومن بينهم لاعبون توّجوا بلقب البطولة العربية أكثر من 10 مرات خلال الثمانينات والتسعينات.


ورغم قوة المنافسة وخبرة المشاركين، قدّم أداءً رفيعاً اتّسم بالثبات والهدوء والاحترافية، ليفوز عن جدارة ويثبت حضوره في واحدة من أقوى نسخ البطولة عبر تاريخها.


ويُعد هذا الفوز إنجازاً سعودياً مُشرّفاً، خصوصاً أن البطولة تقام في المملكة العربية السعودية، ويعكس التطور المتسارع للعبة داخل المملكة.


وفي نسخة تُوصف بأنها من الأقوى في تاريخ البطولة العربية، نجح الأمير خالد في التفوق ليخطّ فصلاً جديداً في سجل الإنجازات السعودية، ويكرّس حضور المملكة كلاعب رئيسي في خارطة الغولف العربي.


ويعكس هذا الفوز المكانة المتنامية للرياض كوجهة رياضية رائدة لاحتضان أبرز البطولات العربية والإقليمية، ويؤكد قوة الحضور السعودي في المحافل الرياضية، خصوصاً في رياضة الغولف التي تشهد ازدهاراً غير مسبوق.