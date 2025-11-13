ذكر تقرير إعلامي أن فريق مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي سيعتمد على لاعبين من الأكاديمية خلال فترة إقامة بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا، وأيضا لتوفير بدائل في حال حدوث إصابة كبيرة محتملة للاعب بنيامين شيشكو.


وذكرت صحيفة «الصن» البريطانية أن مانشستر يونايتد سيخسر هداف الفريق بريان مبومو وأماد ديالو ونصير مزراوي في البطولة التي تقام في ديسمبر القادم وتنتهي يوم 18 يناير.


وينتظر أن يتجنب مانشستر يونايتد، بقيادة مدربه روبن أموريم، القيام بأي صفقات سريعة في يناير، وسيواصل التركيز على تعزيز خط الوسط خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، طبقا لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية.


ويعني ذلك أن المساحة ستكون مفتوحة على مقاعد البدلاء للاعبين الشباب ليكونوا بدلاء للاعبين المشاركين في بطولة أمم أفريقيا ولأي إصابة تحدث لشيشكو.


ولن ينضم شيشكو للمنتخب السلوفيني خلال فترة التوقف الدولي وسيواصل الخضوع للتقييم في مركز كارينجتون هذا الأسبوع بعد إصابته في الركبة التي تعرض لها خلال التعادل مع توتنهام.