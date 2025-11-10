The administrative body of the football club Al-Wahda will begin its operational tasks next Wednesday, led by the Executive Director of Football Abdullah Khawqir and the manager of the first football team, Ismat Babker, as highlighted by "Okaz" last Sunday.

A comprehensive meeting to save the first team

There will be a comprehensive meeting attended by the club president Hatem Khaimi, his deputy Dr. Turki Madkhali, and the Tunisian coach Habib Ben Ramadan, to discuss the proper preparation plan for the team and to address the causes of the failures that the team has faced at the beginning of the season, which left it at the bottom of the Yelo League for first division clubs. The current preparation plan will include boosting the players' morale, intensifying training, and conducting two friendly matches to assess the players' readiness technically, physically, and athletically under coach Habib Ben Ramadan.

Opening the club doors to fans

The club doors will be opened to fans and supporters to contribute to giving the players a morale boost towards regaining confidence and breaking the defeatist mentality that has dominated the team throughout the past period. The Al-Wahda community experienced overwhelming joy as if the team had achieved a victory upon the announcement by the Ministry of Sports regarding the dissolution of the previous council led by Sultan Azhar and the appointment of the current administration headed by Hatem Khaimi, which was a demand from the Al-Wahda community due to his extensive experience and knowledge of the team's affairs, to lift the team from its current technical slump.

The supporters' association returns against Al-Zulfi

For his part, Faisal Al-Hazmi, a member of the club's supporters' association, stated that the association will return to the Al-Wahda stands starting from the match against Al-Zulfi in Mecca on Sunday, November 23, led by the association's president Aati Al-Murki. "We are very keen to contribute and support the current administration in bringing the team back to winning ways. As everyone knows, we stopped attending in the middle of the first round last season, and we urged the administration to sign players during the winter transfer period last season. The team's results deteriorated until it was relegated, and we warned of the relegation disaster early on, but no one listened to us."



Al-Hazmi concluded his remarks by saying: "Every Al-Wahda supporter must stand behind the team management now so that we can overcome this dangerous and difficult phase, and the Al-Wahda team returns to the path of victories, competing for promotion among the big clubs in the Roshen League, which is its natural place."

Formation of a working team for various sports and investment

On another note, "Okaz" learned from its sources that as soon as the decision to appoint Hatem Khaimi as president of Al-Wahda Club for a year and a half was issued, Khaimi began forming a working team of experts in various sports, investment, and management as well. He chose Dr. Turki Madkhali as his deputy; Madkhali had previously represented the volleyball team and then served as a coach and general supervisor, achieving successes in the Premier League, but the sport has been out of sight for the past five years after he left it, and Madkhali will work to bring it back to the forefront. The investment task will be entrusted to Dr. Bassam Ghalman, who has experience in this field. Board member Ahmed Shu'ayb will handle financial matters and governance; Shu'ayb had previously served as treasurer in the administration of former president Hisham Mursi, while Mishal Al-Qurashi has been appointed as the club's executive director. Al-Qurashi has extensive experience and represented the Al-Wahda team in handball at the youth level, captaining the first team and achieving internal championships and external participations. He worked in the club as a director during the tenure of former president Hazem Al-Lihyani and is capable of restructuring the club's administration.

A meeting with former players

On another front, club president Hatem Khaimi will hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with the president of the Al-Wahda Former Players Association, Dakhil Awad, after the Maghrib prayer, along with some members of the club's supporters' association, to discuss all matters concerning the club, primarily football, and how to provide moral support to the players and revive the atmosphere in the club's stands starting from the upcoming match against Al-Zulfi.



Infographic



The next match in the Yelo League



Sunday, 2025/11/23



Al-Wahda - Al-Zulfi



6:15 PM