يبدأ الجهاز الإداري لكرة القدم بنادي الوحدة مهماته العملية(الأربعاء) القادم، بقيادة المدير التنفيذي لكرة القدم عبدالله خوقير، ومدير الفريق الكروي الأول عصمت بابكر، كما تميزت «عكاظ» يوم الأحد الماضي.
اجتماع موسع لإنقاذ الفريق الأول
وسيكون هناك اجتماع موسع بحضور رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي ونائبه الدكتور تركي مدخلي ومدرب الفريق التونسي الحبيب بن رمضان، وذلك لمناقشة خطة إعداد الفريق بالطريق الصحيح وحل مسببات الإخفاقات التي تعرض لها الفريق في بداية الموسم وجعلته متذيلا دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى. وستشمل خطة الإعداد الحالية رفع الحالة المعنوية للاعبين وتكثيف التدريبات وإجراء مباراتين وديتين من أجل وقوف المدرب الحبيب بن رمضان على مدى جاهزية اللاعبين فنيا وبدنيا ولياقيا.
فتح أبواب النادي للجماهير
وسيتم فتح أبواب النادي للجماهير والمحبين وذلك من أجل المساهمة في منح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية نحو استعادة الثقة وكسر الحالة الانهزامية التي سيطرت على الفريق طوال الفترة الماضية. وكان الشارع الوحداوي قد عاش فرحة عارمة وكأن الفريق الوحداوي حقق انتصارا عقب إعلان وزارة الرياضة خبر حل المجلس السابق برئاسة سلطان أزهر، وتكليف الإدارة الحالية برئاسة حاتم خيمي الذي كان مطلبا من الشارع الوحداوي نظير الخبرة الكبيرة ودرايته بشؤون الفريق، لانتشال الفريق من كبوته الفنية الحالية.
رابطة المشجعين تعود أمام الزلفي
من جانبه، قال عضو رابطة مشجعي النادي فيصل الحازمي إن الرابطة ستعود للمدرج الوحداوي بدءا من مواجهة الزلفي في مكة المكرمة يوم الأحد 23 من نوفمبر الجاري، بقيادة رئيس الرابطة عاطي الموركي «لدينا حرص كبير على المساهمة والمساندة للإدارة الحالية في عودة الفريق إلى نغمة الانتصارات، وكما يعرف الجميع نحن توقفنا عن الحضور في منتصف الدور الأول في الموسم الماضي، وطالبنا الإدارة بتسجيل لاعبين في الفترة الشتوية في الموسم الماضي، وتدهورت نتائج الفريق حتى هبط، وقد حذرنا من كارثة الهبوط مبكرا ولم يستمع لنا أحد».
واختتم الحازمي حديثه بقوله: «يجب على كل وحداوي الوقوف خلف إدارة الفريق حاليا حتى نتجاوز هذه المرحلة الخطيرة والصعبة، ويعود الفريق الوحداوي لسكة الانتصارات، والمنافسة على الصعود بين الأندية الكبيرة في دوري روشن وهذا مكانه الطبيعي».
تشكيل فريق عمل للألعاب المختلفة والإستثمار
من جانب آخر، علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، أنه فور صدور قرار تكليف حاتم خيمي برئاسة نادي الوحدة لمدة عام ونصف، بدأ الخيمي في تشكيل فريق عمل من خبراء في الألعاب المختلفة والاستثمار والإدارة أيضا، إذ اختار الدكتور تركي مدخلي نائبا، وسبق للمدخلي أن مثل فريق الطائرة ثم مدربا ومشرفا عاما، وحققت اللعبة إنجازات في الدوري الممتاز، واختفت عن الأنظار في السنوات الخمس الماضية بعد أن ترك اللعبة، وسيتولى مدخلي إعادتها للواجهة من جديد. وسيتم إسناد مهمة الاستثمار للدكتور بسام غلمان الذي يمتلك خبرة في هذا المجال. أما عضو مجلس الإدارة أحمد شعيب سيتولى الأمور المالية والحوكمة، وسبق لشعيب أن كان أمينا للصندوق في إدارة الرئيس السابق هشام مرسي، في حين تم تعيين مشعل القرشي مديرا تنفيذيا للنادي، ويمتلك القرشي خبرة كبيرة، ومثل فريق الوحدة في قطاع كرة اليد لدرجة الشباب، وقائدا للفريق الأول وحقق بطولات داخلية ومشاركات خارجية، وعمل في النادي كمدير في فترة الرئيس السابق حازم اللحياني،وهو قادر على إعادة الهيكلة الإدارية في النادي.
اجتماع مع قدامى اللاعبين
من جهة أخرى، يعقد رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي، غدا (الثلاثاء)، اجتماعا مع رئيس رابطة لاعبي قدامى الوحدة برئاسة دخيل عواد بعد صلاة المغرب، وبعض أعضاء رابطة جماهير النادي، وذلك لمناقشة كافة أمور النادي، وعلى رأسها كرة القدم، وكيفية توفر الدعم المعنوي للاعبين، وإعادة الحياة إلى مدرجات النادي اعتبارا من مواجهة الزلفي القادمة.
انفوجرافيك
المباراة القادمة في دوري يلو
الأحد 2025/11/23
الوحدة - الزلفي
6:15 مساء
The administrative body of the football club Al-Wahda will begin its operational tasks next Wednesday, led by the Executive Director of Football Abdullah Khawqir and the manager of the first football team, Ismat Babker, as highlighted by "Okaz" last Sunday.
A comprehensive meeting to save the first team
There will be a comprehensive meeting attended by the club president Hatem Khaimi, his deputy Dr. Turki Madkhali, and the Tunisian coach Habib Ben Ramadan, to discuss the proper preparation plan for the team and to address the causes of the failures that the team has faced at the beginning of the season, which left it at the bottom of the Yelo League for first division clubs. The current preparation plan will include boosting the players' morale, intensifying training, and conducting two friendly matches to assess the players' readiness technically, physically, and athletically under coach Habib Ben Ramadan.
Opening the club doors to fans
The club doors will be opened to fans and supporters to contribute to giving the players a morale boost towards regaining confidence and breaking the defeatist mentality that has dominated the team throughout the past period. The Al-Wahda community experienced overwhelming joy as if the team had achieved a victory upon the announcement by the Ministry of Sports regarding the dissolution of the previous council led by Sultan Azhar and the appointment of the current administration headed by Hatem Khaimi, which was a demand from the Al-Wahda community due to his extensive experience and knowledge of the team's affairs, to lift the team from its current technical slump.
The supporters' association returns against Al-Zulfi
For his part, Faisal Al-Hazmi, a member of the club's supporters' association, stated that the association will return to the Al-Wahda stands starting from the match against Al-Zulfi in Mecca on Sunday, November 23, led by the association's president Aati Al-Murki. "We are very keen to contribute and support the current administration in bringing the team back to winning ways. As everyone knows, we stopped attending in the middle of the first round last season, and we urged the administration to sign players during the winter transfer period last season. The team's results deteriorated until it was relegated, and we warned of the relegation disaster early on, but no one listened to us."
Al-Hazmi concluded his remarks by saying: "Every Al-Wahda supporter must stand behind the team management now so that we can overcome this dangerous and difficult phase, and the Al-Wahda team returns to the path of victories, competing for promotion among the big clubs in the Roshen League, which is its natural place."
Formation of a working team for various sports and investment
On another note, "Okaz" learned from its sources that as soon as the decision to appoint Hatem Khaimi as president of Al-Wahda Club for a year and a half was issued, Khaimi began forming a working team of experts in various sports, investment, and management as well. He chose Dr. Turki Madkhali as his deputy; Madkhali had previously represented the volleyball team and then served as a coach and general supervisor, achieving successes in the Premier League, but the sport has been out of sight for the past five years after he left it, and Madkhali will work to bring it back to the forefront. The investment task will be entrusted to Dr. Bassam Ghalman, who has experience in this field. Board member Ahmed Shu'ayb will handle financial matters and governance; Shu'ayb had previously served as treasurer in the administration of former president Hisham Mursi, while Mishal Al-Qurashi has been appointed as the club's executive director. Al-Qurashi has extensive experience and represented the Al-Wahda team in handball at the youth level, captaining the first team and achieving internal championships and external participations. He worked in the club as a director during the tenure of former president Hazem Al-Lihyani and is capable of restructuring the club's administration.
A meeting with former players
On another front, club president Hatem Khaimi will hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with the president of the Al-Wahda Former Players Association, Dakhil Awad, after the Maghrib prayer, along with some members of the club's supporters' association, to discuss all matters concerning the club, primarily football, and how to provide moral support to the players and revive the atmosphere in the club's stands starting from the upcoming match against Al-Zulfi.
Infographic
The next match in the Yelo League
Sunday, 2025/11/23
Al-Wahda - Al-Zulfi
6:15 PM