يبدأ الجهاز الإداري لكرة القدم بنادي الوحدة مهماته العملية(الأربعاء) القادم، بقيادة المدير التنفيذي لكرة القدم عبدالله خوقير، ومدير الفريق الكروي الأول عصمت بابكر، كما تميزت «عكاظ» يوم الأحد الماضي.

اجتماع موسع لإنقاذ الفريق الأول
وسيكون هناك اجتماع موسع بحضور رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي ونائبه الدكتور تركي مدخلي ومدرب الفريق التونسي الحبيب بن رمضان، وذلك لمناقشة خطة إعداد الفريق بالطريق الصحيح وحل مسببات الإخفاقات التي تعرض لها الفريق في بداية الموسم وجعلته متذيلا دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى. وستشمل خطة الإعداد الحالية رفع الحالة المعنوية للاعبين وتكثيف التدريبات وإجراء مباراتين وديتين من أجل وقوف المدرب الحبيب بن رمضان على مدى جاهزية اللاعبين فنيا وبدنيا ولياقيا.

فتح أبواب النادي للجماهير
وسيتم فتح أبواب النادي للجماهير والمحبين وذلك من أجل المساهمة في منح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية نحو استعادة الثقة وكسر الحالة الانهزامية التي سيطرت على الفريق طوال الفترة الماضية. وكان الشارع الوحداوي قد عاش فرحة عارمة وكأن الفريق الوحداوي حقق انتصارا عقب إعلان وزارة الرياضة خبر حل المجلس السابق برئاسة سلطان أزهر، وتكليف الإدارة الحالية برئاسة حاتم خيمي الذي كان مطلبا من الشارع الوحداوي نظير الخبرة الكبيرة ودرايته بشؤون الفريق، لانتشال الفريق من كبوته الفنية الحالية.

رابطة المشجعين تعود أمام الزلفي
من جانبه، قال عضو رابطة مشجعي النادي فيصل الحازمي إن الرابطة ستعود للمدرج الوحداوي بدءا من مواجهة الزلفي في مكة المكرمة يوم الأحد 23 من نوفمبر الجاري، بقيادة رئيس الرابطة عاطي الموركي «لدينا حرص كبير على المساهمة والمساندة للإدارة الحالية في عودة الفريق إلى نغمة الانتصارات، وكما يعرف الجميع نحن توقفنا عن الحضور في منتصف الدور الأول في الموسم الماضي، وطالبنا الإدارة بتسجيل لاعبين في الفترة الشتوية في الموسم الماضي، وتدهورت نتائج الفريق حتى هبط، وقد حذرنا من كارثة الهبوط مبكرا ولم يستمع لنا أحد».


واختتم الحازمي حديثه بقوله: «يجب على كل وحداوي الوقوف خلف إدارة الفريق حاليا حتى نتجاوز هذه المرحلة الخطيرة والصعبة، ويعود الفريق الوحداوي لسكة الانتصارات، والمنافسة على الصعود بين الأندية الكبيرة في دوري روشن وهذا مكانه الطبيعي».

تشكيل فريق عمل للألعاب المختلفة والإستثمار
من جانب آخر، علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، أنه فور صدور قرار تكليف حاتم خيمي برئاسة نادي الوحدة لمدة عام ونصف، بدأ الخيمي في تشكيل فريق عمل من خبراء في الألعاب المختلفة والاستثمار والإدارة أيضا، إذ اختار الدكتور تركي مدخلي نائبا، وسبق للمدخلي أن مثل فريق الطائرة ثم مدربا ومشرفا عاما، وحققت اللعبة إنجازات في الدوري الممتاز، واختفت عن الأنظار في السنوات الخمس الماضية بعد أن ترك اللعبة، وسيتولى مدخلي إعادتها للواجهة من جديد. وسيتم إسناد مهمة الاستثمار للدكتور بسام غلمان الذي يمتلك خبرة في هذا المجال. أما عضو مجلس الإدارة أحمد شعيب سيتولى الأمور المالية والحوكمة، وسبق لشعيب أن كان أمينا للصندوق في إدارة الرئيس السابق هشام مرسي، في حين تم تعيين مشعل القرشي مديرا تنفيذيا للنادي، ويمتلك القرشي خبرة كبيرة، ومثل فريق الوحدة في قطاع كرة اليد لدرجة الشباب، وقائدا للفريق الأول وحقق بطولات داخلية ومشاركات خارجية، وعمل في النادي كمدير في فترة الرئيس السابق حازم اللحياني،وهو قادر على إعادة الهيكلة الإدارية في النادي.

اجتماع مع قدامى اللاعبين
من جهة أخرى، يعقد رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي، غدا (الثلاثاء)، اجتماعا مع رئيس رابطة لاعبي قدامى الوحدة برئاسة دخيل عواد بعد صلاة المغرب، وبعض أعضاء رابطة جماهير النادي، وذلك لمناقشة كافة أمور النادي، وعلى رأسها كرة القدم، وكيفية توفر الدعم المعنوي للاعبين، وإعادة الحياة إلى مدرجات النادي اعتبارا من مواجهة الزلفي القادمة.


انفوجرافيك


المباراة القادمة في دوري يلو


الأحد 2025/11/23


الوحدة - الزلفي


6:15 مساء