لم تكن لحظة رفع الكأس في أرينا جامعة الملك سعود مجرد تتويج بلقب جديد في مسيرة المصنفة السادسة عالمياً إيلينا ريباكينا، بل كانت خلاصة رحلة بدأت في قاعة تدريب صغيرة في موسكو، لطفلة أمسكت مضرباً أكبر من يديها، وقررت أن تُراهن على حلمها.


وُلدت ريباكينا عام 1999 في موسكو، وبدأت مسيرتها بين الجمباز والتزلج، قبل أن يكتشف مدرّب محلي طول قامتها وقوة ذراعها، ويوجّهها إلى التنس. ومع دخولها مرحلة الاحتراف، واجهت التحدي الأكبر: تكاليف التدريب والسفر التي تفوق إمكانات عائلتها، وغياب الدعم الكافي من الاتحاد الروسي.


في عام 2018، القرار الذي غيّر حياتها الرياضية، حيث غادرت روسيا وحملت جنسية كازاخستان، التي آمنت بموهبتها وقدّمت لها الدعم والرعاية، لتبدأ بعدها مرحلة الصعود الحقيقي نحو قمة التنس العالمي.


كان عام 2020 أول إعلان قوي لاسمها، بوصولها إلى عدة نهائيات ودخولها قائمة أفضل 20 لاعبة في العالم. أما الانفجار الأكبر فكان في صيف 2022، حين وقفت على العشب في ويمبلدون وحققت لقب البطولة الأعرق في التنس، لتصبح أول لاعبة كازاخستانية في التاريخ تحصد لقب غراند سلام في الفردي. لم ترفع يديها عالياً، لم تصرخ، اكتفت بابتسامة هادئة... وكأنها وصلت إلى مكان كانت تراه منذ البداية.


هذا الهدوء أصبح سمة ملازمة لها؛ إرسال قوي يفوق 200 كم/س، وتركيز عالٍ، وقدرة على حسم النقاط دون أي انفعال. تقول دائماً: «تعلّمت ألّا أحتفل قبل النقطة الأخيرة».


الرياض تشهد إنجازاً جديداً لريباكينا


وفي الرياض، جسّدت تلك القاعدة بالكامل. دخلت نهائيات WTA بعقلية البطلة؛ تحسم، وتسيطر، وتُنهك خصومها ببرودة أعصابها. الجماهير في المدرجات كانت تتابع لاعبة لا تترك للمصادفة مجالاً، فكل نقطة تُلعب كما لو كانت الأخيرة.


وحين قال الحكم: «Game, set, match»، رفعت ريباكينا الكأس بابتسامة صغيرة، لتضيف إلى سجلها إنجازاً جديداً، وتكتب فصلاً آخر في مسيرة بدأت من موسكو، ووجدت فرصتها الحقيقية تحت راية كازاخستان، ووصلت إلى منصات التتويج العالمية من قلب الرياض.


لم يكن اللقب مجرد فوز، بل جاء تتويجاً لقصة تجسدت فيها الشجاعة في اتخاذ القرار، والثبات في السعي، والصعود الهادئ نحو القمة.


انفوجرافيك


بدايتها مع الجمباز والتزلج


2020 اقتحمت قائمة أفضل 20 لاعباً في العالم للتنس الأرضي


2022 حققت لقب ويمبلدون البطولة الأعرق في التنس الأرضي


2025 حققت بطولة WTA في الرياض