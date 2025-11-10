The moment of lifting the trophy at the King Saud University Arena was not just a crowning of a new title in the career of the sixth-ranked player in the world, Elena Rybakina, but it was the culmination of a journey that began in a small training hall in Moscow, where a girl held a racket larger than her hands and decided to bet on her dream.



Rybakina was born in 1999 in Moscow and started her career in gymnastics and skating before a local coach discovered her height and arm strength and directed her towards tennis. As she entered the professional stage, she faced the biggest challenge: the training and travel costs that exceeded her family's means, and the lack of sufficient support from the Russian federation.



In 2018, she made a decision that changed her sporting life, leaving Russia and taking on the nationality of Kazakhstan, which believed in her talent and provided her with support and care, leading her to begin a true ascent to the top of world tennis.



2020 marked her first strong announcement of her name, reaching several finals and entering the list of the top 20 players in the world. The biggest explosion came in the summer of 2022 when she stood on the grass at Wimbledon and achieved the most prestigious title in tennis, becoming the first Kazakh player in history to win a Grand Slam title in singles. She did not raise her hands high, nor did she scream; she simply smiled quietly... as if she had arrived at a place she had seen from the very beginning.



This calmness became a defining characteristic of her; a powerful serve exceeding 200 km/h, high concentration, and the ability to clinch points without any agitation. She always says, “I learned not to celebrate before the last point.”



Riyadh witnesses a new achievement for Rybakina



In Riyadh, she embodied that principle completely. She entered the WTA finals with a champion's mentality; she clinched, controlled, and exhausted her opponents with her cool nerves. The fans in the stands were watching a player who left nothing to chance, as every point was played as if it were the last.



When the umpire said, “Game, set, match,” Rybakina lifted the trophy with a small smile, adding a new achievement to her record and writing another chapter in a journey that began in Moscow, found its true opportunity under the flag of Kazakhstan, and reached the global podiums from the heart of Riyadh.



The title was not just a win; it was a crowning of a story that embodied courage in decision-making, perseverance in pursuit, and a calm ascent to the summit.



Infographic



Her start with gymnastics and skating



2020 broke into the list of the top 20 players in world tennis



2022 won the Wimbledon title, the most prestigious in tennis



2025 won the WTA Championship in Riyadh