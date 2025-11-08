اكتفى الشباب وضيفه الاتفاق بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب «إس إتش جي أرينا» بنادي الشباب بالرياض، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


أحرز هدف الشباب مهاجمه عبدالعزيز العثمان (د:13)، وعادل للاتفاق قائده الهولندي جيورجينهو فاينالدوم من ركلة جزاء (د:86).


جاءت انطلاقة المباراة سريعة من جانب الشباب الذي نجح في افتتاح التسجيل مبكرا، بعد متابعة ناجحة من العثمان لكرة داخل منطقة الجزاء أودعها المرمى لحظة خروج الحارس السلوفاكي ماتيوس روداك (د:13)، ورد الاتفاق بمحاولة خطيرة من مختار علي تصدى لها ببراعة الحارس البرازيلي مارسيلو غروهي (د:17)، وكاد العثمان يضاعف النتيجة بعد خطأ من روداك في التمرير، إلا أن تسديدته مرت بجانب القائم (د:35)، كما أنقذ روداك مرماه مجددا عندما أبعد كرة همام الهمامي لركلة زاوية (د:45).


في الشوط الثاني، فرض الاتفاق أفضليته الهجومية بحثا عن التعادل، وسدد الإسباني ألفارو ميدران كرة قوية ارتطمت بالمدافع ومرت بجوار القائم (د:65)، وفي الدقيقة 86 تحصل الاتفاق على ركلة جزاء، انبرى لها فينالدوم بنجاح مسددا الكرة على يسار غروهي ليمنح فريقه نقطة ثمينة.


وبهذه النتيجة حصد كل فريق نقطة واحدة، ليعجز الاتفاق عن تحقيق الفوز للجولة الرابعة على التوالي، فيما وصل الشباب للجولة السادسة دون أن يحقق الفوز، ووصل الاتفاق للنقطة التاسعة في المركز الـ11، فيما وصل الشباب للنقطة السابعة في المركز الـ13.