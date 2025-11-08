The youth and their guest Al-Ettifaq settled for a positive draw with one goal each in the match held at the "SHG Arena" at Al-Shabab Club in Riyadh, as part of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.



Al-Shabab's goal was scored by their striker Abdulaziz Al-Othman (13'), while Al-Ettifaq equalized through their captain, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, from a penalty (86').



The match started quickly for Al-Shabab, who managed to open the scoring early, after a successful follow-up from Al-Othman to a ball inside the penalty area that he deposited into the net just as Slovak goalkeeper Matúš Rúžička was coming out (13'). Al-Ettifaq responded with a dangerous attempt from Mukhtar Ali, which was brilliantly saved by Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe (17'). Al-Othman nearly doubled the score after a mistake from Rúžička in passing, but his shot went past the post (35'). Rúžička saved his goal again when he cleared a shot from Hamam Al-Hamami to a corner (45').



In the second half, Al-Ettifaq imposed their attacking superiority in search of an equalizer, and Spanish player Álvaro Medrán fired a powerful shot that hit a defender and went past the post (65'). In the 86th minute, Al-Ettifaq was awarded a penalty, which Wijnaldum successfully converted by shooting the ball to Grohe's left, granting his team a valuable point.



With this result, each team earned one point, leaving Al-Ettifaq unable to secure a win for the fourth consecutive round, while Al-Shabab reached the sixth round without a victory. Al-Ettifaq now has nine points in 11th place, while Al-Shabab has seven points in 13th place.