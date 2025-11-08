اكتفى الشباب وضيفه الاتفاق بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب «إس إتش جي أرينا» بنادي الشباب بالرياض، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
أحرز هدف الشباب مهاجمه عبدالعزيز العثمان (د:13)، وعادل للاتفاق قائده الهولندي جيورجينهو فاينالدوم من ركلة جزاء (د:86).
جاءت انطلاقة المباراة سريعة من جانب الشباب الذي نجح في افتتاح التسجيل مبكرا، بعد متابعة ناجحة من العثمان لكرة داخل منطقة الجزاء أودعها المرمى لحظة خروج الحارس السلوفاكي ماتيوس روداك (د:13)، ورد الاتفاق بمحاولة خطيرة من مختار علي تصدى لها ببراعة الحارس البرازيلي مارسيلو غروهي (د:17)، وكاد العثمان يضاعف النتيجة بعد خطأ من روداك في التمرير، إلا أن تسديدته مرت بجانب القائم (د:35)، كما أنقذ روداك مرماه مجددا عندما أبعد كرة همام الهمامي لركلة زاوية (د:45).
في الشوط الثاني، فرض الاتفاق أفضليته الهجومية بحثا عن التعادل، وسدد الإسباني ألفارو ميدران كرة قوية ارتطمت بالمدافع ومرت بجوار القائم (د:65)، وفي الدقيقة 86 تحصل الاتفاق على ركلة جزاء، انبرى لها فينالدوم بنجاح مسددا الكرة على يسار غروهي ليمنح فريقه نقطة ثمينة.
وبهذه النتيجة حصد كل فريق نقطة واحدة، ليعجز الاتفاق عن تحقيق الفوز للجولة الرابعة على التوالي، فيما وصل الشباب للجولة السادسة دون أن يحقق الفوز، ووصل الاتفاق للنقطة التاسعة في المركز الـ11، فيما وصل الشباب للنقطة السابعة في المركز الـ13.
The youth and their guest Al-Ettifaq settled for a positive draw with one goal each in the match held at the "SHG Arena" at Al-Shabab Club in Riyadh, as part of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.
Al-Shabab's goal was scored by their striker Abdulaziz Al-Othman (13'), while Al-Ettifaq equalized through their captain, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, from a penalty (86').
The match started quickly for Al-Shabab, who managed to open the scoring early, after a successful follow-up from Al-Othman to a ball inside the penalty area that he deposited into the net just as Slovak goalkeeper Matúš Rúžička was coming out (13'). Al-Ettifaq responded with a dangerous attempt from Mukhtar Ali, which was brilliantly saved by Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe (17'). Al-Othman nearly doubled the score after a mistake from Rúžička in passing, but his shot went past the post (35'). Rúžička saved his goal again when he cleared a shot from Hamam Al-Hamami to a corner (45').
In the second half, Al-Ettifaq imposed their attacking superiority in search of an equalizer, and Spanish player Álvaro Medrán fired a powerful shot that hit a defender and went past the post (65'). In the 86th minute, Al-Ettifaq was awarded a penalty, which Wijnaldum successfully converted by shooting the ball to Grohe's left, granting his team a valuable point.
With this result, each team earned one point, leaving Al-Ettifaq unable to secure a win for the fourth consecutive round, while Al-Shabab reached the sixth round without a victory. Al-Ettifaq now has nine points in 11th place, while Al-Shabab has seven points in 13th place.