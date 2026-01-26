سجّل سعر الفضة رقماً قياسياً جديداً اليوم (الاثنين)، حيث تجاوز سعر الأونصة 113 دولاراً لأول مرة في التاريخ، وفقاً لبيانات التداول.
وكشفت البيانات ارتفاع سعر عقود الفضة الآجلة لشهر مارس القادم في بورصة كومكس في نيويورك بنسبة (12.02%)، ليصل إلى (113.502) دولار للأونصة.
The price of silver recorded a new all-time high today (Monday), surpassing $113 per ounce for the first time in history, according to trading data.
The data revealed that the price of silver futures contracts for March on the COMEX in New York rose by (12.02%), reaching (113.502) dollars per ounce.