سجّل سعر الفضة رقماً قياسياً جديداً اليوم (الاثنين)، حيث تجاوز سعر الأونصة 113 دولاراً لأول مرة في التاريخ، وفقاً لبيانات التداول.‏

وكشفت البيانات ارتفاع سعر عقود الفضة الآجلة لشهر مارس القادم في بورصة كومكس في نيويورك بنسبة (12​​​.02%)، ليصل إلى (113.502) دولار للأونصة.‏