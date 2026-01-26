هناك حملة مسعورة ضد المملكة العربية السعودية تنطلق من جهات مختلفة، إذ في الوقت الذي يتم رسم خارطة جديدة للمنطقة لا يريد هؤلاء أن تقف المملكة موقفاً تاريخياً، ويسعون إلى نحو أدوار لا تليق بماضيها.


يعتقد البعض أن تحولات المرحلة الراهنة وتقلباتها وزلازلها السياسية يمكن أن تحجب خلفها التاريخ العامر للمملكة ورجالها عبر التاريخ الحديث والمعاصر، حين كانت السعودية قاطرة التغيير والإصلاح في العالم العربي والإسلامي، وحين كانت تقف في قلب المعمعان السياسي ثابتة ومستندة إلى القوة الرمزية التي تمتعت ولا تزال تتمتع بها. أمثال هؤلاء يجهلون أو يتجاهلون أن المملكة ليست مجرد أرض في الجزيرة العربية بل هي خلاصة التاريخ العربي ـ الإسلامي اختُزلت في بلد.


ليس من نافل القول إن المملكة ظلت صامدة في وجه الزعازع التي ضربت رياحها المنطقة خلال العقود الماضية، فقد اختفت أيديولوجيات ومذاهب سياسية سادت العالم العربي، وكانت تعتبر نفسها قادرة على البقاء، ومنها أيديولوجيات وأنظمة قامت على أساس مناكفة أدوار المملكة، لكنها بقيت واقفة على أقدامها تعود في كل مرة لكي تتزعم تيار النهوض الحضاري وتقف في مواجهة التحديات.


بيد أن الأعداء يولدون من حيث لا يحسب أحد، واليوم يرى البعض أن المملكة حجر عثرة في طريق مشاريعه التوسعية المناهضة للاستقلال العربي، فيما تظهر المملكة واجهة أمامية كبرى تريد إعادة صياغة الشخصية العربية والإسلامية بما يضاد الهوية الجديدة التي يراد للمنطقة وللعالم العربي أن تكون عليها.


من لا يفهم تاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية وجذورها لا يمكن أن يفهم المواقف السياسية الأخيرة التي تتخذها، فالمملكة التي ظلت على الدوام ثابتة على أرضية صلبة تدرك بأن التدافع يقتضي إتقان المناورة السياسية في عالم مضطرب، إذ على قدر العزم تأتي العزائم، وكما قادت المملكة مسيرة الإصلاح وتحقيق التوازن وسط هذا العالم المتقلب ستحسن قيادتها اليوم، إذ نحن في مرحلة زمنية تتسم بالصعوبة والتعقيد، ما يقتضي الالتفاف حول المملكة وتعزيز مكانتها.