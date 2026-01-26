There is a frenzied campaign against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia originating from various quarters, as at a time when a new map of the region is being drawn, these individuals do not want the Kingdom to take a historic stance, and they seek roles that are unworthy of its past.



Some believe that the transformations and political upheavals of the current phase can overshadow the rich history of the Kingdom and its figures throughout modern and contemporary history, when Saudi Arabia was the locomotive of change and reform in the Arab and Islamic world, and when it stood firm at the heart of political turmoil, relying on the symbolic power it enjoyed and still enjoys. Such individuals are either ignorant or deliberately ignore that the Kingdom is not just a piece of land in the Arabian Peninsula but is the essence of Arab-Islamic history condensed into one country.



It is not an exaggeration to say that the Kingdom has remained steadfast in the face of the upheavals that have swept through the region over the past decades, as ideologies and political doctrines that once dominated the Arab world have vanished, considering themselves capable of survival, including ideologies and regimes that were founded on opposing the roles of the Kingdom. Yet, it has remained on its feet, returning each time to lead the current of civilizational revival and confront challenges.



However, enemies arise from where no one expects, and today some see the Kingdom as a stumbling block in the way of their expansionist projects that oppose Arab independence, while the Kingdom presents itself as a major front wanting to reshape the Arab and Islamic identity in a way that contradicts the new identity that is intended for the region and the Arab world.



Those who do not understand the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its roots cannot comprehend the recent political stances it has taken. The Kingdom, which has always remained steadfast on solid ground, understands that the struggle requires mastering political maneuvering in a turbulent world, as determination brings forth resolutions. Just as the Kingdom has led the path of reform and achieved balance in this ever-changing world, it will excel in its leadership today, as we are in a time characterized by difficulty and complexity, necessitating unity around the Kingdom and enhancing its position.