The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has doubled in less than a decade, rising from 2.6 trillion riyals in 2016 to about 4.7 trillion riyals in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 8%. He pointed out that non-oil sectors contributed 56% of the total GDP.



During the government press conference held in Riyadh today (Monday) regarding the indicators of economic and investment transformation in the Kingdom, he explained that the assessment of the achievements of Vision 2030 is now based on "measuring by numbers," in light of the state's expansion in attracting investments and localizing quality opportunities.

Decline in Unemployment Rate



Regarding the labor market, the Minister of Investment stated that the Saudi economy has provided about 800,000 jobs since 2016, while the unemployment rate has decreased from 13% to just over 7%, approaching 7.5% according to local reports, coinciding with cumulative growth in the average wages of Saudis in the private sector exceeding 45%.



Al-Falih pointed out that a "qualitative leap" has been achieved in empowering women, with their participation in the labor market doubling, affirming that this reflects the depth of the social and economic transformation accompanying the vision's path.

Investment Flows



In terms of foreign investment, he revealed that foreign direct investment flows reached 119 billion riyals in 2024, with preliminary expectations to exceed 140 billion riyals in 2025, compared to about 28 billion riyals in 2017.



Total investment has increased from about 672 billion riyals in 2017 to 1.44 trillion riyals by the end of 2024, with expectations to exceed 1.5 trillion riyals during 2025, while the total fixed capital formation reached 1.441 trillion riyals.



The minister also addressed the widening base of investors, indicating that the number of licensed foreign companies has risen to 62,000 compared to about 6,000 companies in 2016, and that foreign investments exceeded one trillion riyals in 2025, in addition to issuing more than 700 licenses for companies that relocated their regional headquarters to the Kingdom, while the number of commercial registrations for Saudis reached about 1.8 million registrations.