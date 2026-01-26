كشف وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي تضاعف خلال أقل من عقد، مرتفعاً من 2.6 تريليون ريال في عام 2016 إلى نحو 4.7 تريليون ريال في 2024، بمعدل نمو سنوي بلغ 8%، مشيراً إلى أن القطاعات غير النفطية أسهمت بنسبة 56% من إجمالي الناتج المحلي.


وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي الذي عُقد في الرياض، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن مؤشرات التحول الاقتصادي والاستثماري في المملكة، أن تقييم منجزات رؤية 2030 بات يستند إلى «القياس بالأرقام»، في ظل توسّع الدولة في جذب الاستثمارات وتوطين الفرص النوعية.

تراجع معدل البطالة


وفيما يتعلق بسوق العمل، أفاد وزير الاستثمار أن الاقتصاد السعودي وفّر نحو 800 ألف وظيفة منذ عام 2016، فيما تراجع معدل البطالة من 13% إلى ما يزيد قليلاً على 7%، ليقارب 7.5% وفق تغطيات محلية، بالتزامن مع نمو تراكمي في متوسط أجور السعوديين في القطاع الخاص تجاوز 45%.


وأشار الفالح إلى تحقيق «قفزة نوعية» في تمكين المرأة، مع تضاعف مشاركتها في سوق العمل، مؤكداً أن ذلك يعكس عمق التحول الاجتماعي والاقتصادي المصاحب لمسار الرؤية.

تدفقات الاستثمار


وعلى صعيد الاستثمار الأجنبي، كشف أن تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر بلغت 119 مليار ريال خلال عام 2024، مع توقعات أولية بتجاوزها 140 مليار ريال في 2025، مقارنة بنحو 28 مليار ريال فقط في عام 2017.


أما الاستثمار الكلي، فقد ارتفع من نحو 672 مليار ريال في 2017 إلى 1.44 تريليون ريال بنهاية 2024، مع توقعات بتجاوز 1.5 تريليون ريال خلال 2025، فيما بلغ إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت 1.441 تريليون ريال.


وتطرق الوزير إلى اتساع قاعدة المستثمرين، مبيناً أن عدد الشركات الأجنبية المرخصة ارتفع إلى 62 ألف شركة مقارنة بنحو 6 آلاف شركة في 2016، وأن الاستثمارات الأجنبية تجاوزت تريليون ريال في 2025، إضافة إلى إصدار أكثر من 700 ترخيص لشركات نقلت مقراتها الإقليمية إلى المملكة، في وقت بلغ فيه عدد السجلات التجارية للسعوديين نحو 1.8 مليون سجل.