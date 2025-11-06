تنطلق مساء اليوم (الخميس) الجولة الثامنة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 لقاءات مهمة، إذ يستضيف الحزم نظيره الخليج الساعة 5:55 مساء، ويواجه القادسية ضيفه الخلود 8:30 مساء، ويلعب الرياض مع ضيفه ضمك 8:30 مساء.

وعلى استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام وفي أقوى مواجهات الليلة يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام الخلود بحثاً عن النقاط الثلاث والعودة للمنافسة، بعد أن تعرض للخسارة الأولى في الجولة الماضية وتراجع القادسية للمركز الرابع برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارة وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 7 أهداف. وبالطموح ذاته، يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء، إذ يأمل للعودة مجدداً لطريق الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولتين الماضيتين ويحتل المركز التاسع برصيد 9 نقاط حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 12 وعليه 11 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يواجه الحزم ضيفه الخليج سعياً لتحقيق انتصاره الثاني في الدوري والابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز 14 برصيد 6 نقاط حصدها من فوز و3 تعادلات ومثلها خسائر وله من الأهداف 5 وعليه 9 أهداف، فيما يدخل الخليج هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن مواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 11 نقطة جمعها من 3 انتصارات وتعادلين ومثلها خسائر وله من الأهداف 17 وعليه 10 أهداف.

وعلى ملعب نادي الشباب، يدخل فريق الرياض لقاءه أمام نظيره ضمك بحثاً عن الفوز والقفز لمراكز الوسط، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز 12 برصيد 7 نقاط جمعها من انتصارين وتعادل و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 8 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يبحث ضمك عن فوزه الأول، إذ يحتل المركز 17 ما قبل الأخير برصيد 3 نقاط حصدها من 3 تعادلات و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 5 وعليه 16 هدفاً.