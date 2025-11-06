تنطلق مساء اليوم (الخميس) الجولة الثامنة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 لقاءات مهمة، إذ يستضيف الحزم نظيره الخليج الساعة 5:55 مساء، ويواجه القادسية ضيفه الخلود 8:30 مساء، ويلعب الرياض مع ضيفه ضمك 8:30 مساء.
وعلى استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام وفي أقوى مواجهات الليلة يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام الخلود بحثاً عن النقاط الثلاث والعودة للمنافسة، بعد أن تعرض للخسارة الأولى في الجولة الماضية وتراجع القادسية للمركز الرابع برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من 4 انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارة وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 7 أهداف. وبالطموح ذاته، يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء، إذ يأمل للعودة مجدداً لطريق الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولتين الماضيتين ويحتل المركز التاسع برصيد 9 نقاط حصدها من 3 انتصارات و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 12 وعليه 11 هدفاً.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يواجه الحزم ضيفه الخليج سعياً لتحقيق انتصاره الثاني في الدوري والابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز 14 برصيد 6 نقاط حصدها من فوز و3 تعادلات ومثلها خسائر وله من الأهداف 5 وعليه 9 أهداف، فيما يدخل الخليج هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن مواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 11 نقطة جمعها من 3 انتصارات وتعادلين ومثلها خسائر وله من الأهداف 17 وعليه 10 أهداف.
وعلى ملعب نادي الشباب، يدخل فريق الرياض لقاءه أمام نظيره ضمك بحثاً عن الفوز والقفز لمراكز الوسط، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز 12 برصيد 7 نقاط جمعها من انتصارين وتعادل و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 8 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يبحث ضمك عن فوزه الأول، إذ يحتل المركز 17 ما قبل الأخير برصيد 3 نقاط حصدها من 3 تعادلات و4 خسائر وله من الأهداف 5 وعليه 16 هدفاً.
This evening (Thursday), the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League kicks off with three important matches. Al-Hazm hosts Al-Khaleej at 5:55 PM, Al-Qadisiyah faces Al-Khulood at 8:30 PM, and Al-Riyadh plays against Damak at 8:30 PM.
At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the strongest matchup of the night, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Khulood seeking three points and a return to competition after suffering its first loss in the last round. Al-Qadisiyah has dropped to fourth place with 14 points, having achieved 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, scoring 11 goals and conceding 7. With the same ambition, Al-Khulood enters this match, hoping to return to the winning path after losing in the last two rounds. They currently sit in ninth place with 9 points, gathered from 3 wins and 4 losses, scoring 12 goals and conceding 11.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Hazm faces Al-Khaleej in an effort to achieve its second victory in the league and distance itself from the danger zone. They are currently in 14th place with 6 points, obtained from 1 win, 3 draws, and 3 losses, scoring 5 goals and conceding 9. Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej enters this match looking to continue its positive results and compete for the top positions, currently sitting in seventh place with 11 points collected from 3 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses, scoring 17 goals and conceding 10.
At Al-Shabab Club Stadium, Al-Riyadh enters its match against Damak seeking victory to jump into mid-table positions. They currently occupy 12th place with 7 points, gathered from 2 wins, 1 draw, and 4 losses, scoring 8 goals and conceding 16. On the other hand, Damak is looking for its first win, sitting in 17th place, just above last, with 3 points earned from 3 draws and 4 losses, scoring 5 goals and conceding 16.