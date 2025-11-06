This evening (Thursday), the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League kicks off with three important matches. Al-Hazm hosts Al-Khaleej at 5:55 PM, Al-Qadisiyah faces Al-Khulood at 8:30 PM, and Al-Riyadh plays against Damak at 8:30 PM.

At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the strongest matchup of the night, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Khulood seeking three points and a return to competition after suffering its first loss in the last round. Al-Qadisiyah has dropped to fourth place with 14 points, having achieved 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, scoring 11 goals and conceding 7. With the same ambition, Al-Khulood enters this match, hoping to return to the winning path after losing in the last two rounds. They currently sit in ninth place with 9 points, gathered from 3 wins and 4 losses, scoring 12 goals and conceding 11.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Hazm faces Al-Khaleej in an effort to achieve its second victory in the league and distance itself from the danger zone. They are currently in 14th place with 6 points, obtained from 1 win, 3 draws, and 3 losses, scoring 5 goals and conceding 9. Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej enters this match looking to continue its positive results and compete for the top positions, currently sitting in seventh place with 11 points collected from 3 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses, scoring 17 goals and conceding 10.

At Al-Shabab Club Stadium, Al-Riyadh enters its match against Damak seeking victory to jump into mid-table positions. They currently occupy 12th place with 7 points, gathered from 2 wins, 1 draw, and 4 losses, scoring 8 goals and conceding 16. On the other hand, Damak is looking for its first win, sitting in 17th place, just above last, with 3 points earned from 3 draws and 4 losses, scoring 5 goals and conceding 16.