حقق ممثل الوطن (النصر) فوزه الرابع على التوالي في دوري أبطال آسيا2 بعد تفوقه على ضيفه غوا الهندي بنتيجة 4/ 0 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الأول بارك» بالرياض ضمن منافسات المجموعة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا الثاني 2025-2026.


وسجل عبدالرحمن غريب (هدفين د:35 و53) ومحمد مران (د:65) وجواو فيليكس (د:84) أهداف النصر.


وشهد اللقاء سيطرة نصراوية وسدد ويسلي تيكسيرا كرة أرضية قوية مرّت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم سدد علي الحسن كرة رائعة من خارج منطقة الجزاء لكنها اعتلت العارضة، ومن كرة ثابتة على حدود منطقة الجزاء سدد عبدالرحمن غريب كرة متقنة ارتطمت في العارضة وسكنت شباك غوا الهندي هدفاً أول للنصر (د:35).


واستمر النصر في ضغطه الهجومي وتمكن من إحراز الهدف الثاني إثر تمريرة بينية أرسلها علي الحسن إلى عبدالرحمن غريب على الجانب الأيسر ليُسددها الأخير مباشرة بيسراه من فوق الحارس في المرمى مُحرزاً الهدف الثاني له ولفريقه في هذا اللقاء (د:53)، وكاد غوا يقلص الفارق بعد أن استلم ديان درازيتش كرة على الجانب الأيسر للمنطقة قبل أن يُسدد كرة قوية نحو الزاوية الضيقة تألق الحارس راغد النجار في التصدي لها (د:63)، ليرد النصر بالهدف الثالث بعد أن تلاعب نواف بوشل بالدفاع ولعب كرة عرضية أرضية نحو القائم القريب تابعها محمد مرّان وسددها في المرمى هدفاً ثالثاً للنصر (د:65)، واختتم جواو فيليكس مسلسل الأهداف بلعبة مقصية رائعة بعد عرضية رائعة من ساديو ماني (د:84)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، ابتعد النصر بصدارة ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 12 نقطة من أربع مباريات، مقابل 6 نقاط من أربع مباريات لكل من الزوراء والاستقلال، في حين بقي رصيد غوا خالياً من النقاط.