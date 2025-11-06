The representative of the nation (Al-Nasr) achieved its fourth consecutive victory in the AFC Champions League 2 after defeating its guest, Goa from India, with a score of 4-0 in the match held at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the fourth group in the AFC Champions League 2025-2026.



Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored two goals (35' and 53'), while Mohammed Maran (65') and João Félix (84') added the other goals for Al-Nasr.



The match witnessed Al-Nasr's dominance, and Wesley Teixeira struck a powerful ground shot that went just past the post. Then, Ali Al-Hassan took a wonderful shot from outside the penalty area, but it went over the crossbar. From a set piece at the edge of the penalty area, Abdulrahman Ghareeb executed a precise shot that hit the crossbar and found the net of Goa, marking the first goal for Al-Nasr (35').



Al-Nasr continued its attacking pressure and managed to score the second goal following a through ball sent by Ali Al-Hassan to Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left side, who shot it directly with his left foot over the goalkeeper into the net, scoring his second goal and the team's second goal in this match (53'). Goa nearly reduced the deficit when Dejan Dražić received the ball on the left side of the area and struck a powerful shot towards the narrow angle, but goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar excelled in saving it (63'). Al-Nasr responded with the third goal after Nawaf Boushal played with the defense and delivered a low cross towards the near post, which Mohammed Maran followed up and shot into the net for Al-Nasr's third goal (65'). João Félix concluded the scoring with a spectacular bicycle kick after a brilliant cross from Sadio Mané (84'), ending the match with Al-Nasr winning by four goals to none.



With this result, Al-Nasr moved to the top of the group standings with 12 points from four matches, compared to 6 points from four matches for both Al-Zawraa and Esteghlal, while Goa remained without any points.