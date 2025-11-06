The police in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo prevented crowds from attending a EuroLeague basketball match between Dubai and Hapoel Tel Aviv for security reasons, following protests against the match yesterday (Wednesday).



The match is scheduled to take place this evening (Thursday) in Sarajevo, but a group of citizens has repeatedly called on the local government to cancel it, protesting what they described as "genocide in Gaza."



During the protests, some members of the group attempted to force their way into the government building and disrupt a meeting, but special police forces prevented them.



The protesters complain that Hapoel Tel Aviv has not distanced itself from the atrocities committed by Israel against civilians in Gaza, and that Sarajevo, a city besieged by Serbian forces for 43 months during the Bosnian War from 1992 to 1995, should not host the Israeli club.



The people of Bosnia feel sympathy for the Palestinian cause, and the memories of their war in the 1990s and the genocide of Bosniak Muslims in the UN-protected area of Srebrenica remain vivid in their minds.



The police stated in a statement, "Based on the operational information collected, the police department of the Ministry of Interior in Sarajevo informed the organizers of the match that spectators would not be allowed for security reasons," according to Reuters.



They added that strict security measures would be implemented starting this morning around the stadium to ensure that the match proceeds without interruption.



No immediate comment was available from the clubs Dubai and Hapoel or from the EuroLeague.