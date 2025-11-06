منعت الشرطة في العاصمة البوسنية سراييفو الجماهير من حضور مباراة في الدوري الأوروبي لكرة السلة بين فريقي دبي وهابوعيل تل أبيب لأسباب أمنية، بعد احتجاجات ضد المباراة أمس (الأربعاء).


ومن المقرر أن تقام المباراة مساء اليوم (الخميس) في سراييفو، لكن مجموعة من المواطنين دعوا الحكومة المحلية مراراً لإلغائها، احتجاجاً على ما وصفوه بأنه «إبادة جماعية في غزة».


وخلال الاحتجاجات، حاول بعض أفراد المجموعة الدخول بالقوة إلى مبنى الحكومة واقتحام جلسة منعقدة، لكن قوات الشرطة الخاصة منعتهم.


ويشتكي المحتجون من أن نادي هابوعيل تل أبيب لم ينأ بنفسه عما يرد من ارتكاب إسرائيل من فظائع ضد المدنيين في غزة، وأن سراييفو، المدينة التي حاصرتها القوات الصربية لمدة 43 شهراً خلال حرب البوسنة 1992-1995، لا ينبغي أن تستضيف النادي الإسرائيلي.


ويشعر سكان البوسنة بالتعاطف مع القضية الفلسطينية، ولا تزال ذكريات حربهم في تسعينات القرن العشرين والإبادة الجماعية لمسلمي البوسنة في منطقة سربرينيتشا الخاضعة لحماية الأمم المتحدة عالقة في أذهانهم.


وقالت الشرطة في بيان «بناء على المعلومات العملياتية التي تم جمعها، أبلغت إدارة الشرطة التابعة لوزارة الداخلية في سراييفو منظمي المباراة أنه لن يُسمح بحضور الجماهير لأسباب أمنية». طبقاً لـ«رويترز».


وأضافت أنه سيتم اتخاذ إجراءات أمنية مشددة اعتباراً من صباح اليوم في محيط الملعب لضمان عدم توقف المباراة.


ولم يتسنَّ الحصول على تعليق فوري من ناديي دبي وهابوعيل وكذلك من الدوري الأوروبي.