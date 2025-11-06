The coach of Al-Nassr, Jesus, called up the young Uzbek goalkeeper Imran Abdullah to participate in the team's training session the day before yesterday in preparation for the match against the Indian team Gawa yesterday, which ended with Al-Nassr winning 4-0 at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium as part of the fourth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2, where Al-Nassr is leading with a perfect score of 12 points.



The participation of the Uzbek player sparked social media after users circulated his name, which trended despite him being with the youth categories at Al-Nassr for the past 4 years. He is currently playing with the under-17 team after being registered as a (resident) player due to being with his family in Riyadh since his father, Abdullah Farhad, was appointed as the head of the referees' department in the Saudi Football Federation four years ago.



The goalkeeper is considered one of the young talents expected to have a bright future in the goalkeeper position due to his good physical attributes and high technical level.