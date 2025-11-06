استدعى مدرب النصر جيسوس الحارس الأوزبكي الشاب عمران عبدالله للمشاركة في تدريبات الفريق مساء أمس الأول استعداداً لمقابلة غوا الهندي أمس التي انتهت بفوز النصر برباعية نظيفة على ملعب «الأول بارك» ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من دوري المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2 التي يتصدرها النصر بالعلامة الكاملة برصيد 12 نقطة.


وجاءت مشاركة الأوزبكي لتشعل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد أن تداول مغردون اسمه الذي تصدر «الترند» على الرغم من وجوده مع الفئات السنية في النصر منذ 4 سنوات، إذ يشارك حالياً مع فريق تحت 17 عاماً بعد أن تم تسجيلة كلاعب (مقيم) بسبب وجوده مع أسرته في الرياض منذ تعيين والده عبدالله فرهاد رئيساً لدائرة الحكام في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم قبل 4 سنوات.


ويعتبر الحارس من المواهب الشابة التي يتوقع لها مستقبل جيد في مركز الحراسة بسبب إمكاناته الجسمانية الجيدة ومستواه الفني العالي.