يضع مدربا الاتحاد والأهلي كونسيساو، ويايسله اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها الفريقان مواجهة الديربي (السبت) القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثامنة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


إذ سيجري مدربا العميد والراقي مناورة كروية رئيسية غدا (الخميس) لاعتماد الأسلوب الفني والعناصر الأساسية التي سيخوضان بها مواجهة الديربي المرتقبة، والتي يطمح من خلالها مدربا الفريقين لتحقيق الانتصار والمنافسة على لقب دوري روشن.


وتعتبر المواجهة الأولى بين المدربين «الأوروبيين» البرتغالي كونسيساو، والألماني يايسله، في دوري روشن، فمن سيكسب نقاط ديربي جدة.


وكان فريقا الاتحاد والأهلي التقيا الموسم الماضي، ونجح العميد بتحقيق الفوز في لقاء الدور الأول بهدف مقابل لاشيء، وفي مباراة الدور الثاني انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1 ضمن مباريات دوري روشن.


ويحتل فريق الاتحاد المركز الثامن برصيد 11 نقطة، فيما يتواجد الأهلي في المركز الخامس برصيد 13 نقطة، في سلم ترتيب دوري روشن الموسم الحالي.


انفوجرافيك


موعد الديربي


السبت 2025/11/8


الاتحاد × الأهلي


8:30 مساء