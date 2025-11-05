The national representative team, Al-Shabab, meets its Qatari counterpart, Al-Rayyan, at 8:00 PM today (Wednesday) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the third round of Group B in the Gulf Clubs Champions League.

Al-Shabab enters this match occupying the fourth and last position with only one point, which they earned from one draw and one loss, having scored a single goal while conceding three. They aim to achieve victory tonight to turn the tables and renew their hopes of competing for a spot in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Al-Rayyan enters this match in first place with four points, gained from one win and one draw, with their attack scoring six goals while conceding only one. They seek to achieve their second victory and take sole possession of the group lead.

In the other match, Al-Nahda from Oman faces its guest, Tadamon Hadramout from Yemen, with both teams aspiring to collect three points and compete for a place in the semifinals of the tournament. Tadamon Hadramout occupies the second position with three points earned from a win against Al-Shabab and a loss to Al-Rayyan, having scored two goals and conceded five. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda from Oman holds the third position with two points gained from two draws, having scored two goals and conceded the same number.