يلتقي ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب نظيره الريان القطري الساعة 8:00 من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء)، على استاد أحمد بن علي بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة الثانية لدوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.

يدخل الشباب هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الرابع والأخير برصيد نقطة واحدة فقط حصدها من تعادل وخسارة، وله هدف وحيد، فيما تلقت شباكه ثلاثة أهداف. ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق الفوز ولا غيره لقلب الموازين وتجديد آماله بالمنافسة على التأهل لدور نصف النهائي.

فيما يدخل فريق الريان القطري هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الأول برصيد أربع نقاط حصدها من انتصار وتعادل، وأحرز هجومه ستة أهداف، فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفاً واحداً فقط، ويسعى لتحقيق الانتصار الثاني والانفراد بصدارة المجموعة.

وفي اللقاء الآخر، يلتقي النهضة العماني بضيفه تضامن حضرموت اليمني، ويطمح كل منهما لحصد النقاط الثلاث والمنافسة على التأهل لنصف نهائي البطولة، ويحتل تضامن حضرموت المركز الثاني برصيد ثلاث نقاط حصدها من انتصار على الشباب وخسارة من الريان، وله هدفان وعليه خمسة أهداف، فيما يحتل النهضة العماني المركز الثالث برصيد نقطتين حصدهما من تعادلين، وله هدفان وعليه مثلهما.