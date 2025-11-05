يستضيف ممثل الوطن فريق النصر نظيره فريق غوا الهندي الساعة 9:15 من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) على استاد الأول بارك بالرياض، وذلك ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا2.
يدخل النصر هذا اللقاء متصدراً لفرق المجموعة الرابعة برصيد تسع نقاط حصدها من ثلاثة انتصارات، إذ تفوق في ملعبه على استقلول دوشنبه الطاجاكستاني بخماسية نظيفة. وفي العراق، فاز النصر على الزوراء بهدفين دون مقابل، وفي الهند تجاوز مضيفه غوا بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز هجوم النصر تسعة أهداف، واستقبلت شباكه هدفاً واحداً، ويسعى النصر في لقاء الليلة لتأكيد تفوقه على ضيفه غوا والانفراد بالصدارة وضمان التأهل لدور الـ16 من المسابقة.
فيما يدخل فريق غوا الهندي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الرابع والأخير دون نقاط بعد أن تلقى الخسارة في المواجهات الثلاث التي خاضها إلى الآن، وأحرز هجومه هدفاً وحيداً، واستقبلت شباكه ستة أهداف، ويطمح للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير رغم صعوبة اللقاء.
وفي اللقاء الآخر، يستضيف الزوراء العراقي نظيره استقلول دوشنبه عند تمام الساعة الـ7:00 من مساء اليوم على ملعب الزوراء، ويطمح صاحب الأرض والجمهور لرد اعتباره والثأر من خسارته من مضيفه في لقاء الجولة الماضية التي خسرها بهدفين لهدف، ويحتل الزوراء المركز الثالث برصيد ثلاث نقاط حصدها من انتصار وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف ثلاثة وعليه أربعة أهداف، فيما يدخل فريق استقلول دوشنبه هذا اللقاء للفوز وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث، وذلك لتأكيد تفوقه ومواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر والاقتراب من التأهل لدور الـ16.
The representative of the nation, Al-Nassr team, hosts its counterpart, Goa FC from India, at 9:15 PM today (Wednesday) at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the fourth round matches in the AFC Champions League.
Al-Nassr enters this match leading Group D with nine points gained from three victories, having defeated Istiklol Dushanbe from Tajikistan with a clean sheet of five goals at home. In Iraq, Al-Nassr won against Al-Zawraa with two goals to none, and in India, they overcame their host Goa with two goals to one. Al-Nassr's attack has scored nine goals while conceding only one, and they aim to confirm their superiority over their guest Goa tonight, to maintain their lead and secure qualification for the Round of 16 in the competition.
Meanwhile, Goa FC enters this match occupying the fourth and last place with no points after suffering defeats in the three matches they have played so far. Their attack has scored a single goal while conceding six, and they aspire to achieve a positive result at the very least, despite the difficulty of the match.
In another match, Al-Zawraa from Iraq hosts Istiklol Dushanbe at exactly 7:00 PM today at Al-Zawraa Stadium. The home team aims to redeem itself and take revenge for its loss to its opponent in the last round, which they lost two goals to one. Al-Zawraa is in third place with three points from one win and two losses, having scored three goals and conceded four. Meanwhile, Istiklol Dushanbe enters this match seeking victory and the three points to confirm their superiority and continue chasing the leader Al-Nassr, getting closer to qualifying for the Round of 16.
