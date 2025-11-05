يستضيف ممثل الوطن فريق النصر نظيره فريق غوا الهندي الساعة 9:15 من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) على استاد الأول بارك بالرياض، وذلك ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا2.

يدخل النصر هذا اللقاء متصدراً لفرق المجموعة الرابعة برصيد تسع نقاط حصدها من ثلاثة انتصارات، إذ تفوق في ملعبه على استقلول دوشنبه الطاجاكستاني بخماسية نظيفة. وفي العراق، فاز النصر على الزوراء بهدفين دون مقابل، وفي الهند تجاوز مضيفه غوا بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز هجوم النصر تسعة أهداف، واستقبلت شباكه هدفاً واحداً، ويسعى النصر في لقاء الليلة لتأكيد تفوقه على ضيفه غوا والانفراد بالصدارة وضمان التأهل لدور الـ16 من المسابقة.

فيما يدخل فريق غوا الهندي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الرابع والأخير دون نقاط بعد أن تلقى الخسارة في المواجهات الثلاث التي خاضها إلى الآن، وأحرز هجومه هدفاً وحيداً، واستقبلت شباكه ستة أهداف، ويطمح للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير رغم صعوبة اللقاء.

وفي اللقاء الآخر، يستضيف الزوراء العراقي نظيره استقلول دوشنبه عند تمام الساعة الـ7:00 من مساء اليوم على ملعب الزوراء، ويطمح صاحب الأرض والجمهور لرد اعتباره والثأر من خسارته من مضيفه في لقاء الجولة الماضية التي خسرها بهدفين لهدف، ويحتل الزوراء المركز الثالث برصيد ثلاث نقاط حصدها من انتصار وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف ثلاثة وعليه أربعة أهداف، فيما يدخل فريق استقلول دوشنبه هذا اللقاء للفوز وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث، وذلك لتأكيد تفوقه ومواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر والاقتراب من التأهل لدور الـ16.

مباراة اليوم:

النصر السعودي

× غوا الهندي

9:15

مساءً