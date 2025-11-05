The representative of the nation, Al-Nassr team, hosts its counterpart, Goa FC from India, at 9:15 PM today (Wednesday) at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the fourth round matches in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr enters this match leading Group D with nine points gained from three victories, having defeated Istiklol Dushanbe from Tajikistan with a clean sheet of five goals at home. In Iraq, Al-Nassr won against Al-Zawraa with two goals to none, and in India, they overcame their host Goa with two goals to one. Al-Nassr's attack has scored nine goals while conceding only one, and they aim to confirm their superiority over their guest Goa tonight, to maintain their lead and secure qualification for the Round of 16 in the competition.

Meanwhile, Goa FC enters this match occupying the fourth and last place with no points after suffering defeats in the three matches they have played so far. Their attack has scored a single goal while conceding six, and they aspire to achieve a positive result at the very least, despite the difficulty of the match.

In another match, Al-Zawraa from Iraq hosts Istiklol Dushanbe at exactly 7:00 PM today at Al-Zawraa Stadium. The home team aims to redeem itself and take revenge for its loss to its opponent in the last round, which they lost two goals to one. Al-Zawraa is in third place with three points from one win and two losses, having scored three goals and conceded four. Meanwhile, Istiklol Dushanbe enters this match seeking victory and the three points to confirm their superiority and continue chasing the leader Al-Nassr, getting closer to qualifying for the Round of 16.

