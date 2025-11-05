The coaches of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, Conceição and Yaissle, are putting the finishing touches on the starting lineup that both teams will use in the derby match next Saturday at 8:30 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Both coaches will conduct a main training session today (Thursday) to finalize the tactical approach and key players they will rely on for the anticipated derby match, which both coaches aim to win in order to compete for the Roshen League title.



This will be the first encounter between the "European" coaches, the Portuguese Conceição and the German Yaissle, in the Roshen League. Who will earn the points in the Jeddah derby?



Last season, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli faced each other, with Al-Ittihad winning the first round match 1-0, while the second round match ended in a 1-1 draw in the Roshen League.



Al-Ittihad currently occupies the eighth position with 11 points, while Al-Ahli is in fifth place with 13 points in the current season's Roshen League standings.



