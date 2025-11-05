The Saudi U-17 national team begins its journey in the U-17 World Cup in the Qatari capital, Doha, with a match against its Austrian counterpart at 4:30 PM today (Wednesday) at the Aspire Academy Stadium, as part of the first round of Group 12, which also includes the teams of Mali and New Zealand.

The Saudi U-17 team has completed its technical preparations for the match against the Austrian team under the supervision of national coach Abdulwahab Al-Harbi and his assistant coaching staff, focusing on the players' application of the technical style and the reliance on the key elements they will use in the match.

The young Green Falcons aim to achieve victory over the Austrian team in their first match of the current World Cup, despite the fact that the Austrian team has not suffered a loss in over a year.

