يبدأ المنتخب السعودي تحت 17 عاماً مشواره في كأس العالم للناشئين بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، بمواجهة تجمعه بنظيره منتخب النمسا، 4:30 من عصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، على ملعب أكاديمية أسباير، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من المجموعة الثانية عشرة التي تضم أيضاً منتخبي مالي ونيوزيلندا.

وأنهى المنتخب السعودي تحت 17 عاماً، تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة منتخب النمسا تحت إشراف المدرب الوطني عبدالوهاب الحربي وجهازه الفني المساعد، والتي تركزت على تطبيق اللاعبين للأسلوب الفني واعتماد العناصر الأساسية التي يخوض بها المباراة.

ويطمح ناشئو الأخضر في تحقيق الفوز على منتخب النمسا في أولى مبارياته بالمونديال الحالي، على الرغم من أن منتخب النمسا لم يتعرض للخسارة منذ أكثر من عام.

يُذكر، أن المنتخب الوطني تحت 17 عاماً، يأتي ضمن المجموعة (الثانية عشرة) في كأس العالم، والتي تضم إلى جانبه منتخبات النمسا، ومالي، ونيوزيلندا.