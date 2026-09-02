Spanish Deportivo La Coruña striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced his retirement from international play with the Gabon national team, after months of being excluded from representing his country, following the early exit crisis in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

I Prefer to Stop Here

Aubameyang said in statements reported by the French network "RMC": "They have humiliated me and tarnished my reputation, even though I played in the Africa Cup of Nations while injured; this was the straw that broke the camel's back, so I prefer to stop here."

The 37-year-old striker added: "I believe that the problems of the Gabon national team are much deeper than just my personal issue."

Gabon’s All-Time Top Scorer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tops the list of all-time scorers for the Gabon national team, with 40 goals in 83 international matches. He previously represented the French under-21 team at the beginning of his international career before later deciding to represent Gabon.