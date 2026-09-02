أعلن مهاجم ديبورتيفو لاكورونيا الإسباني بيير أوباميانغ اعتزاله اللعب دولياً مع منتخب الغابون، بعد أشهر من استبعاده من تمثيل منتخب بلاده، على خلفية أزمة الوداع المبكر في النسخة الماضية من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية.

أفضل أن أتوقف عند هذا الحد

وقال أوباميانغ في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «RMC» الفرنسية: «لقد أهانوني وشوهوا سمعتي، رغم أنني خضت كأس أمم أفريقيا وأنا مصاب، كانت هذه القشة التي قصمت ظهر البعير، ولذلك أفضل أن أتوقف عند هذا الحد».

وأضاف المهاجم البالغ من العمر 37 عاماً: «أعتقد أن مشاكل المنتخب الغابوني أعمق بكثير من مجرد مشكلتي الشخصية».

الهداف التاريخي للغابون

ويتصدر بيير أوباميانغ قائمة الهدافين التاريخيين لمنتخب الغابون، برصيد 40 هدفاً خلال 83 مباراة دولية، وسبق أن مثل منتخب فرنسا تحت 21 عاماً في بداية مسيرته الدولية، قبل أن يقرر لاحقاً تمثيل منتخب الغابون.