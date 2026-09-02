أعلن مهاجم ديبورتيفو لاكورونيا الإسباني بيير أوباميانغ اعتزاله اللعب دولياً مع منتخب الغابون، بعد أشهر من استبعاده من تمثيل منتخب بلاده، على خلفية أزمة الوداع المبكر في النسخة الماضية من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية.
أفضل أن أتوقف عند هذا الحد
وقال أوباميانغ في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «RMC» الفرنسية: «لقد أهانوني وشوهوا سمعتي، رغم أنني خضت كأس أمم أفريقيا وأنا مصاب، كانت هذه القشة التي قصمت ظهر البعير، ولذلك أفضل أن أتوقف عند هذا الحد».
وأضاف المهاجم البالغ من العمر 37 عاماً: «أعتقد أن مشاكل المنتخب الغابوني أعمق بكثير من مجرد مشكلتي الشخصية».
الهداف التاريخي للغابون
ويتصدر بيير أوباميانغ قائمة الهدافين التاريخيين لمنتخب الغابون، برصيد 40 هدفاً خلال 83 مباراة دولية، وسبق أن مثل منتخب فرنسا تحت 21 عاماً في بداية مسيرته الدولية، قبل أن يقرر لاحقاً تمثيل منتخب الغابون.
Spanish Deportivo La Coruña striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced his retirement from international play with the Gabon national team, after months of being excluded from representing his country, following the early exit crisis in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.
I Prefer to Stop Here
Aubameyang said in statements reported by the French network "RMC": "They have humiliated me and tarnished my reputation, even though I played in the Africa Cup of Nations while injured; this was the straw that broke the camel's back, so I prefer to stop here."
The 37-year-old striker added: "I believe that the problems of the Gabon national team are much deeper than just my personal issue."
Gabon’s All-Time Top Scorer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tops the list of all-time scorers for the Gabon national team, with 40 goals in 83 international matches. He previously represented the French under-21 team at the beginning of his international career before later deciding to represent Gabon.