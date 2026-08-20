تُوج فريق برشلونة الإسباني بلقب بطولة كأس «جوان غامبر»، عقب فوزه على الأهلي المصري بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «كامب نو».

وتُعد كأس جوان غامبر بطولة ودية ينظمها نادي برشلونة قبل بداية كل موسم، تكريماً لمؤسس النادي السويسري جوان هانز غامبر، وأُقيمت نسختها الأولى عام 1966.

حمزة يسجل ويرفض الاحتفال

افتتح حمزة عبدالكريم التسجيل لبرشلونة في الدقيقة 30، بعد عرضية أرضية من الجهة اليسرى قابلها المهاجم المصري بتسديدة في الشباك، ورفض الاحتفال بهدفه في مرمى فريقه السابق.

رافينيا يضاعف التقدم

وضاعف البرازيلي رافينيا تقدم «البلوغرانا» بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 45، من ركلة جزاء سددها على يمين حارس الأهلي مصطفى شوبير.

زيزو يقلص الفارق

وقلص أحمد سيد زيزو الفارق للأهلي في الدقيقة 51، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، لكن فشلت محاولات الفريق المصري في إدراك التعادل.