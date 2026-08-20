The Spanish team Barcelona was crowned the champion of the "Joan Gamper" Cup after defeating the Egyptian Al Ahly 2-1 in a match held yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium.

The Joan Gamper Cup is a friendly tournament organized by Barcelona before the start of each season, in honor of the club's Swiss founder, Joan Hans Gamper, and its first edition was held in 1966.

Hamza Scores and Refuses to Celebrate

Hamza Abdelkarim opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 30th minute, after a low cross from the left side that the Egyptian striker met with a shot into the net, and he refused to celebrate his goal against his former team.

Raphinha Doubles the Lead

The Brazilian Raphinha doubled the "Blaugrana" lead with a second goal in the 45th minute, from a penalty kick that he shot to the right of Al Ahly's goalkeeper Mustafa Shobeir.

Zizo Reduces the Gap

Ahmed Sayed Zizo reduced the gap for Al Ahly in the 51st minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, but the Egyptian team's attempts to equalize failed.