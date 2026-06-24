أعلن مالك نادي وادي دجلة المصري ماجد سامي وفاة مدرب الفريق السابق اليوناني تاكيس جونياس عن عمر ناهز 54 عاماً.
وكتب ماجد سامي عبر حسابه على موقع «فيس بوك»: «ارقد بسلام، تاكيس جونياس (1971 - 2026)، أفضل مدرب على الإطلاق».
وادي دجلة ينعي مدربه السابق
ونعى نادي وادي دجلة مدربه السابق عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك»، قائلاً: «ببالغ الحزن، ينعى نادي وادي دجلة تاكيس جونياس، المدير الفني السابق للفريق، ونتقدم بخالص التعازي إلى أسرته وأحبائه. ستبقى ذكراه حاضرة في قلوبنا».
بصمة فنية بارزة في الكرة المصرية
يُذكر أن المدرب اليوناني تاكيس جونياس تولى قيادة وادي دجلة خلال الفترة من 2018 إلى 2020، ونجح في إحداث طفرة فنية لافتة في أداء الفريق، كما تولى تدريب بيراميدز في مناسبتين بين عامي 2021 و2023.
غياب مفاجئ قبل إعلان الوفاة
وابتعد جونياس عن العمل التدريبي خلال السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة، كما غاب عن الظهور الإعلامي، إذ عانى من مرض السرطان بحسب تقارير يونانية، قبل أن يُعلن اليوم نبأ وفاته.
The owner of the Egyptian club Wadi Degla, Majid Sami, announced the death of the team's former coach, the Greek Takis Junias, at the age of 54.
Majid Sami wrote on his Facebook account: “Rest in peace, Takis Junias (1971 - 2026), the best coach ever.”
Wadi Degla mourns its former coach
Wadi Degla Club mourned its former coach through its Facebook account, stating: “With deep sadness, Wadi Degla Club mourns Takis Junias, the former head coach of the team, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. His memory will remain in our hearts.”
Notable artistic imprint on Egyptian football
It is worth noting that the Greek coach Takis Junias led Wadi Degla from 2018 to 2020, successfully making a remarkable artistic leap in the team's performance. He also coached Pyramids on two occasions between 2021 and 2023.
Sudden absence before the announcement of death
Junias had stepped away from coaching for the past three years and had been absent from media appearances, as he suffered from cancer, according to Greek reports, before the news of his death was announced today.