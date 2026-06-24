The owner of the Egyptian club Wadi Degla, Majid Sami, announced the death of the team's former coach, the Greek Takis Junias, at the age of 54.

Majid Sami wrote on his Facebook account: “Rest in peace, Takis Junias (1971 - 2026), the best coach ever.”

Wadi Degla mourns its former coach

Wadi Degla Club mourned its former coach through its Facebook account, stating: “With deep sadness, Wadi Degla Club mourns Takis Junias, the former head coach of the team, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. His memory will remain in our hearts.”

Notable artistic imprint on Egyptian football

It is worth noting that the Greek coach Takis Junias led Wadi Degla from 2018 to 2020, successfully making a remarkable artistic leap in the team's performance. He also coached Pyramids on two occasions between 2021 and 2023.

Sudden absence before the announcement of death

Junias had stepped away from coaching for the past three years and had been absent from media appearances, as he suffered from cancer, according to Greek reports, before the news of his death was announced today.