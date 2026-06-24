أعلن مالك نادي وادي دجلة المصري ماجد سامي وفاة مدرب الفريق السابق اليوناني تاكيس جونياس عن عمر ناهز 54 عاماً.

وكتب ماجد سامي عبر حسابه على موقع «فيس بوك»: «ارقد بسلام، تاكيس جونياس (1971 - 2026)، أفضل مدرب على الإطلاق».

وادي دجلة ينعي مدربه السابق

ونعى نادي وادي دجلة مدربه السابق عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك»، قائلاً: «ببالغ الحزن، ينعى نادي وادي دجلة تاكيس جونياس، المدير الفني السابق للفريق، ونتقدم بخالص التعازي إلى أسرته وأحبائه. ستبقى ذكراه حاضرة في قلوبنا».

بصمة فنية بارزة في الكرة المصرية

يُذكر أن المدرب اليوناني تاكيس جونياس تولى قيادة وادي دجلة خلال الفترة من 2018 إلى 2020، ونجح في إحداث طفرة فنية لافتة في أداء الفريق، كما تولى تدريب بيراميدز في مناسبتين بين عامي 2021 و2023.

غياب مفاجئ قبل إعلان الوفاة

وابتعد جونياس عن العمل التدريبي خلال السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة، كما غاب عن الظهور الإعلامي، إذ عانى من مرض السرطان بحسب تقارير يونانية، قبل أن يُعلن اليوم نبأ وفاته.