في خضم تألقه اللافت هذا الموسم، يجد النجم الشاب لامين جمال نفسه في قلب نقاش متزايد حول مستقبله البدني، بعدما أطلق أسطورة الكرة الهولندية رود خوليت تحذيرا صريحا من مخاطر الاستنزاف المبكر.


جمال، الذي لم يتجاوز الثامنة عشرة من عمره، تحول إلى ركيزة أساسية في تشكيلة نادي برشلونة، مدفوعا بأرقام تعكس موسما استثنائيا من حيث الحضور والتأثير، بعدما شارك في 44 مباراة سجل خلالها 23 هدفا وقدم 18 تمريرة حاسمة. غير أن هذا التألق، الذي يضعه في مصاف أبرز المواهب الصاعدة في أوروبا، يثير في الوقت ذاته قلقا متناميا بشأن الكلفة البدنية لهذا الاعتماد المكثف.


القلق الذي عبّر عنه خوليت لا ينطلق من فراغ، بل يستند إلى تجارب حديثة داخل برشلونة نفسه، حيث عانى لاعبون شبان من إصابات معقدة نتيجة ضغط المباريات، من بينهم بيدري وغافي. هذه السوابق تعزز المخاوف من أن يجد جمال نفسه في المسار ذاته، خصوصا بعد تعرضه بالفعل لمشكلة في الفخذ مطلع الموسم استدعت تدخلا علاجيا دقيقا لتفادي الجراحة.


ومع اقتراب الاستحقاقات الدولية الكبرى، وعلى رأسها كأس العالم 2026، تتضاعف المخاوف من تزايد الأحمال البدنية على اللاعب، الذي يُتوقع أن يكون عنصرا محوريا مع المنتخب الإسباني. فالجمع بين متطلبات النادي والمنتخب في هذا العمر المبكر قد يفتح الباب أمام إصابات يصعب التعافي منها سريعا، وهو السيناريو الذي حذر منه خوليت بوضوح.


ورغم هذه التحذيرات، يبقى الإجماع قائما حول الموهبة الاستثنائية التي يمتلكها جمال، غير أن الرسالة الأبرز تكمن في ضرورة إدارة مسيرته بحذر، عبر موازنة دقيقة بين استثمار قدراته الحالية وحمايته من الإرهاق، لضمان استمرارية تألقه وتجنب أن تتحول البدايات المبهرة إلى عائق طويل الأمد في مسيرته الاحترافية.