Media reports revealed that the judicial authorities in Iran have released the assets of the captain of the Iranian women's national football team, Zahra Ghanbari, after they had been confiscated due to her application for asylum in Australia last month, which she later retracted.



Reports from the "Mizan" agency, affiliated with the judiciary, indicated that the release decision was made by a judicial order, clarifying that the seizure of the player's assets was lifted after her "exoneration," as described by them, following what the authorities considered a "change in her behavior."



This development comes just two days after Iranian media published a list of individuals described as "traitors," whose assets were frozen by judicial orders following the outbreak of war with Israel and the United States on February 28, with Ghanbari's name included in that list, although the exact timing of the asset freeze decision remains unclear.



Ghanbari was part of a group of six players and one member of the administrative staff of the team who applied for asylum in Australia during March, following their participation in the Women's Asian Cup, coinciding with the outbreak of war. However, five of them, including Ghanbari, later retracted their asylum requests and returned to Iran with the rest of the team delegation, where they were officially welcomed during a celebration held in the capital, Tehran, on March 19.