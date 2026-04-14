كشفت تقارير إعلامية عن قيام السلطات القضائية في إيران بالإفراج عن أصول قائدة المنتخب الإيراني لكرة القدم النسائية، زهرة غنابري، بعد أن كانت قد خضعت للمصادرة على خلفية تقدمها بطلب لجوء في أستراليا خلال الشهر الماضي، قبل أن تتراجع عنه لاحقاً.


ونقلت التقارير عن وكالة «ميزان» التابعة للسلطة القضائية أن قرار الإفراج جاء بقرار قضائي، موضحة أنه تم رفع الحجز عن أصول اللاعبة بعد «إعلان براءتها» على حد وصفها، عقب ما اعتبرته السلطات «تغيراً في سلوكها».


ويأتي هذا التطور بعد يومين فقط من نشر وسائل إعلام إيرانية قائمة بأشخاص وُصفوا بـ«الخونة»، جرى تجميد أصولهم بأوامر قضائية عقب اندلاع الحرب مع إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة في 28 فبراير، وورد اسم غنابري ضمن تلك القائمة، دون أن يتضح توقيت صدور قرار تجميد أصولها بشكل محدد.


وكانت غنابري قد كانت ضمن مجموعة تضم ست لاعبات وعضواً واحداً من الجهاز الإداري في المنتخب، تقدموا بطلبات لجوء في أستراليا خلال شهر مارس، عقب مشاركتهم في كأس آسيا لكرة القدم للسيدات، وفي سياق متزامن مع اندلاع الحرب. غير أن خمساً من هؤلاء، من بينهن غنابري، تراجعن لاحقاً عن طلب اللجوء وعدن إلى إيران برفقة بقية بعثة المنتخب، واستُقبلن لاحقاً استقبالاً رسمياً خلال احتفال أُقيم في العاصمة طهران بتاريخ 19 مارس.