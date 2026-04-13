تأهل منتخب كوريا الجنوبية إلى الدور قبل النهائي لبطولة كأس آسيا لكرة القدم للشابات تحت 20 عاماً (تايلاند 2026) عقب فوزه على تايلاند المضيفة بهدفين لهدف بعد التمديد، ضمن دور ربع النهائي.


في الوقت الأصلي تقدم منتخب كوريا الجنوبية عبر هدف نام سيونغ يون في الدقيقة 16، قبل أن تدرك تايلاند التعادل عن طريق ماديسون كاستين في الدقيقة 72. ثم في الشوط الإضافي الثاني خطف المنتخب الكوري هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 106 عن طريق بارك جو ها.


وبهذا تأهل منتخب كوريا الجنوبية إلى الدور قبل النهائي، كما ضمن التأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم للشابات تحت 20 عاماً 2026 في بولندا.


وفي مباراة ثانية، تأهل منتخب كوريا الشمالية إلى الدور قبل النهائي بعد فوزه على نظيره الأسترالي بثلاثية نظيفة، ضمن دور ربع النهائي.


وسجلت أهداف الفوز لمنتخب كوريا الشمالية، باك اوك آي في الدقيقة الثالثة، ولاعبة أستراليا روبي سوليفان في الدقيقة (74 بالخطأ في مرمى فريقها) ورو اون هيانغ في الدقيقة 90.


وسيواجه منتخب كوريا الشمالية (حامل اللقب) في دور قبل النهائي الأربعاء القادم نظيره الكوري الجنوبي، مع مواصلة سعيه للاحتفاظ أيضاً بلقب كأس العالم للشابات تحت 20 عاماً في بولندا لاحقاً هذا العام.


أما مباراة الدور قبل النهائي الثانية الأربعاء القادم فتجمع منتخب الصين (بطل نسخة عام 2006) مع نظيره الياباني، كما ضمنا بطاقتين من الأربع المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم للشابات تحت 20 عاماً 2026 في بولندا.