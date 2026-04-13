The South Korean national team qualified for the semifinals of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup (Thailand 2026) after defeating the host nation Thailand 2-1 after extra time, in the quarterfinals.



In regular time, South Korea took the lead with a goal from Nam Seong-yun in the 16th minute, before Thailand equalized through Madison Kasting in the 72nd minute. Then, in the second half of extra time, the Korean team snatched the winning goal in the 106th minute through Park Joo-ha.



With this, the South Korean team qualified for the semifinals and also secured a spot in the U-20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland.



In a second match, the North Korean team qualified for the semifinals after defeating their Australian counterparts with a clean sheet of 3-0, in the quarterfinals.



The winning goals for the North Korean team were scored by Pak Ok-yi in the third minute, Australian player Ruby Sullivan (own goal) in the 74th minute, and Ro Un-hyang in the 90th minute.



The North Korean team (defending champion) will face the South Korean team in the semifinals next Wednesday, continuing their quest to also retain the title of the U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland later this year.



The second semifinal match next Wednesday will bring together the Chinese team (champions of the 2006 edition) and their Japanese counterparts, as they both secured two of the four spots qualified for the U-20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland.