Russian Daniil Medvedev (ranked 10th in the world) bid farewell to the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament, which carries 1,000 points, after losing today to Italian Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.



The 29-year-old Italian excelled in the match, winning it with a score of (6-0 and 6-0) to continue his successful journey in the tournament, where he is participating with a wildcard.



Berrettini is currently ranked 90th in the world and had a similar achievement last year when he caused a major upset by eliminating German Alexander Zverev, who was ranked second in the world at the time, in the second round of his first match in the tournament.



Matteo Berrettini will face either Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech or Brazilian João Fonseca in the round of 16.