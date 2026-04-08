ودّع الروسي دانييل مدفيديف (المصنف العاشر عالمياً) منافسات بطولة مونتي كارلو للتنس للأساتذة ذات الألف نقطة بعد خسارته اليوم أمام الإيطالي ماتيو بيريتيني بمجموعتين دون رد.


وتفوق اللاعب الإيطالي البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً في اللقاء وحسمه لصالحه بواقع (6-0 و6-0) ليواصل مشواره الناجح في البطولة التي يشارك فيها ببطاقة دعوة.


ويحتل اللاعب الإيطالي المركز 90 عالمياً، وكان قد حقق إنجازاً مشابها في نسخة العام الماضي، عندما فجر مفاجأة كبيرة بإقصاء الألماني ألكسندر زفيريف، المصنف الثاني عالمياً حينها، من الدور الثاني في أولى مبارياته بالبطولة.


وسيواجه ماتيو بيريتيني في الدور ثمن النهائي، الفرنسي أرتور ريندركنيش أو البرازيلي جواو فونسيكا.