تتجه الأنظار إلى واحدة من أعظم مواجهات كرة القدم الأوروبية، حين يلتقي ريال مدريد مع بايرن ميونخ، في صدام يضم نخبة النجوم مثل كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور وجود بيلينغهام في مواجهة هاري كين ومانويل نوير وجوشوا كيميش، على بطاقة التأهل إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا. إنها قمة كروية من أعلى مستوى، تستحق المتابعة بكل تفاصيلها.


يُعرف ريال مدريد بألقاب مثل «الملكي»، بينما يُطلق على بايرن ألقاب مثل «البافاري»، لكن لقب «الوحش الأسود» يبقى الأكثر إثارة، رغم أنه الأقل استخداماً، ويظهر غالباً في مدرجات ملعب أليانز أرينا، خصوصاً عند مواجهة ريال مدريد، إذ يُستخدم لوصف بايرن كعقدة تاريخية للفريق الإسباني.


تعود جذور هذا اللقب إلى أول مواجهة بين الفريقين في نصف نهائي كأس أوروبا 1976، حين تفوق بايرن بنتيجة 3-1 في مجموع المباراتين، قبل أن يتوج باللقب على حساب سانت إتيان. في لقاء الذهاب، انتهت المباراة بالتعادل 1-1، وسط تألق الحارسين سيب ماير وميغيل أنخيل غونزاليس، وشهدت أحداثاً مثيرة أبرزها اقتحام أحد المشجعين للملعب واعتداؤه على غيرد مولر، قبل أن يتم السيطرة عليه بمساعدة ماير وأولي هونيس.


في تلك الحقبة، كان بايرن فريقاً مرعباً، يضم أسماء أسطورية مثل فرانز بيكنباور وكارل هاينز رومينيغه، وقد بدا فريقاً لا يُهزم، ما جعله «الشرير المثالي» في أعين جماهير مدريد. وفي مباراة الإياب، فاز بايرن 2-0، رغم إلغاء هدف لريال مدريد، وتألق ماير مجدداً، فيما طُرد قائد ريال مدريد أمانسيو أمارو في اللحظات الأخيرة بسبب احتجاجه.


استمر التوتر بين الفريقين في السنوات التالية، وشهدت مواجهاتهما أحداثاً مثيرة، منها فوز بايرن 9-1 في مباراة ودية عام 1980، إضافة إلى حادثة طرد رومينيغه في بطولة سانتياغو برنابيو 1981؛ بسبب تصرفاته تجاه الجماهير.


بحلول تلك الفترة، كان رومينيغه قد فاز بالكرة الذهبية مرتين، كما توج منتخب ألمانيا ببطولة أوروبا 1980، في وقت كانت فيه إسبانيا تعاني. وهنا بدأ الإعلام الإسباني باستخدام لقب «الوحش الأسود» لوصف بايرن، خصوصاً بعد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية للألمان، لا سيما بين 1999 و2012.


ورغم ذلك، فإن التاريخ الحديث يميل لريال مدريد، الذي يتفوق في المواجهات المباشرة، ولم يخسر أمام بايرن في الأدوار الإقصائية منذ 2012.


في النهاية، يبقى لقب «الوحش الأسود» مزيجاً من الهيبة والتاريخ والندية، وربما شيئاً من المبالغة، لكنه يعكس واحدة من أعظم الصراعات في تاريخ كرة القدم الأوروبية.