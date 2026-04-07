تتجه الأنظار إلى واحدة من أعظم مواجهات كرة القدم الأوروبية، حين يلتقي ريال مدريد مع بايرن ميونخ، في صدام يضم نخبة النجوم مثل كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور وجود بيلينغهام في مواجهة هاري كين ومانويل نوير وجوشوا كيميش، على بطاقة التأهل إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا. إنها قمة كروية من أعلى مستوى، تستحق المتابعة بكل تفاصيلها.
يُعرف ريال مدريد بألقاب مثل «الملكي»، بينما يُطلق على بايرن ألقاب مثل «البافاري»، لكن لقب «الوحش الأسود» يبقى الأكثر إثارة، رغم أنه الأقل استخداماً، ويظهر غالباً في مدرجات ملعب أليانز أرينا، خصوصاً عند مواجهة ريال مدريد، إذ يُستخدم لوصف بايرن كعقدة تاريخية للفريق الإسباني.
تعود جذور هذا اللقب إلى أول مواجهة بين الفريقين في نصف نهائي كأس أوروبا 1976، حين تفوق بايرن بنتيجة 3-1 في مجموع المباراتين، قبل أن يتوج باللقب على حساب سانت إتيان. في لقاء الذهاب، انتهت المباراة بالتعادل 1-1، وسط تألق الحارسين سيب ماير وميغيل أنخيل غونزاليس، وشهدت أحداثاً مثيرة أبرزها اقتحام أحد المشجعين للملعب واعتداؤه على غيرد مولر، قبل أن يتم السيطرة عليه بمساعدة ماير وأولي هونيس.
في تلك الحقبة، كان بايرن فريقاً مرعباً، يضم أسماء أسطورية مثل فرانز بيكنباور وكارل هاينز رومينيغه، وقد بدا فريقاً لا يُهزم، ما جعله «الشرير المثالي» في أعين جماهير مدريد. وفي مباراة الإياب، فاز بايرن 2-0، رغم إلغاء هدف لريال مدريد، وتألق ماير مجدداً، فيما طُرد قائد ريال مدريد أمانسيو أمارو في اللحظات الأخيرة بسبب احتجاجه.
استمر التوتر بين الفريقين في السنوات التالية، وشهدت مواجهاتهما أحداثاً مثيرة، منها فوز بايرن 9-1 في مباراة ودية عام 1980، إضافة إلى حادثة طرد رومينيغه في بطولة سانتياغو برنابيو 1981؛ بسبب تصرفاته تجاه الجماهير.
بحلول تلك الفترة، كان رومينيغه قد فاز بالكرة الذهبية مرتين، كما توج منتخب ألمانيا ببطولة أوروبا 1980، في وقت كانت فيه إسبانيا تعاني. وهنا بدأ الإعلام الإسباني باستخدام لقب «الوحش الأسود» لوصف بايرن، خصوصاً بعد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية للألمان، لا سيما بين 1999 و2012.
ورغم ذلك، فإن التاريخ الحديث يميل لريال مدريد، الذي يتفوق في المواجهات المباشرة، ولم يخسر أمام بايرن في الأدوار الإقصائية منذ 2012.
في النهاية، يبقى لقب «الوحش الأسود» مزيجاً من الهيبة والتاريخ والندية، وربما شيئاً من المبالغة، لكنه يعكس واحدة من أعظم الصراعات في تاريخ كرة القدم الأوروبية.
All eyes are on one of the greatest encounters in European football, as Real Madrid faces Bayern Munich, in a clash featuring star players like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham against Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, and Joshua Kimmich, for a spot in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. It is a top-level football summit that deserves to be followed in all its details.
Real Madrid is known by titles such as "the Royal," while Bayern is referred to as "the Bavarians," but the title "the Black Beast" remains the most intriguing, despite being the least used, and is often seen in the stands of the Allianz Arena, especially when facing Real Madrid, as it is used to describe Bayern as a historical nightmare for the Spanish team.
The roots of this title date back to the first encounter between the two teams in the 1976 European Cup semifinals, when Bayern triumphed with a score of 3-1 on aggregate, before going on to win the title against Saint-Étienne. In the first leg, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goalkeepers Sepp Maier and Miguel Ángel González shining, and it featured thrilling events, the most notable being the invasion of a fan onto the pitch who assaulted Gerd Müller, before being subdued with the help of Maier and Uli Hoeneß.
During that era, Bayern was a terrifying team, featuring legendary names like Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and it seemed an unbeatable force, making it the "perfect villain" in the eyes of Madrid fans. In the second leg, Bayern won 2-0, despite a disallowed goal for Real Madrid, with Maier shining once again, while Real Madrid captain Amancio Amaro was sent off in the final moments for protesting.
The tension between the two teams continued in the following years, with their encounters witnessing thrilling events, including Bayern's 9-1 victory in a friendly match in 1980, as well as the incident of Rummenigge's red card in the Santiago Bernabéu tournament in 1981 for his behavior towards the fans.
By that time, Rummenigge had won the Ballon d'Or twice, and the German national team had won the European Championship in 1980, at a time when Spain was struggling. Here, the Spanish media began using the title "the Black Beast" to describe Bayern, especially after a series of positive results for the Germans, particularly between 1999 and 2012.
Despite this, recent history favors Real Madrid, which has the upper hand in direct encounters and has not lost to Bayern in knockout rounds since 2012.
In the end, the title "the Black Beast" remains a mix of prestige, history, and rivalry, perhaps with a touch of exaggeration, but it reflects one of the greatest conflicts in the history of European football.