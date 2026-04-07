In a different corner of the UEFA Champions League nights and with a different ambition, English club Arsenal meets Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon this evening (Tuesday) at the Emirates Stadium in London, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the 71st edition, in a match that brings together two teams striving to reach a new stage in their European histories.



Unlike encounters that carry a long legacy on the other side, both teams enter this match without a record of titles in the tournament, which gives the clash a different character based more on ambition than history.



Arsenal, led by coach Mikel Arteta, enters with an organized attacking style, featuring prominent names like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, alongside Viktor Gyökeres facing his former team from which he transferred at the beginning of the current season.



On the other hand, coach Rui Borges leads the Sporting Lisbon team, which relies on tactical discipline and quick transitions, with Pedro Gonçalves shining.



The significance of the match lies in it being a step forward towards the final stages, as each side seeks to gain an advantage before the return leg, in a balanced struggle that depends on small details and ambitions to achieve European glory.