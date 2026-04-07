في زاوية مختلفة من ليالي دوري أبطال أوروبا وطموح مختلف، يلتقي مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أرسنال الإنجليزي وسبورتينغ لشبونة البرتغالي على ملعب الإمارات في لندن، ضمن ذهاب الدور ربع النهائي من النسخة الـ71، في مواجهة تجمع فريقين يسعيان لبلوغ مرحلة جديدة في تاريخيهما الأوروبي.


وعلى عكس المواجهات التي تحمل إرثاً طويلاً في جهة أخرى، يدخل الفريقان هذا اللقاء دون سجل من الألقاب في البطولة وهو ما يمنح المواجهة طابعاً مختلفاً قائماً على الطموح أكثر من التاريخ.


ويدخل أرسنال، بقيادة مدربه ميكيل أرتيتا، معتمداً على أسلوب هجومي منظم، بوجود أسماء بارزة مثل بوكايو ساكا ومارتن أوديغارد، إلى جانب فيكتور جيوكيريس في مواجهة فريقه السابق الذي انتقل منه بداية الموسم الحالي.


في المقابل، يقود المدرب روي بورغيس فريق سبورتينغ لشبونة، الذي يعتمد على الانضباط التكتيكي والتحولات السريعة، مع تألق بيدرو غونسالفيس.


وتكمن أهمية المواجهة في كونها خطوة متقدمة نحو الأدوار النهائية، إذ يسعى كل طرف لتحقيق أفضلية قبل الإياب، في صراع متوازن يعتمد على التفاصيل الصغيرة والطموحات في تحقيق مجد أوروبي.