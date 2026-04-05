The French football legend Zinedine Zidane is preparing to take over the coaching of his national team, succeeding Didier Deschamps, after the 2026 World Cup scheduled in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," the agreement between Zidane and the French Football Federation to coach the national team has been finalized, after all details were settled.

A Long-Awaited Dream

The report added that Zidane received an offer from a big club weeks ago, but he responded with a firm rejection, forcing the club to look for another coach, while the coach prepares to fulfill a long-awaited dream of leading his national team.

Rejected Offers

The report indicated that Zidane received many offers during his time away from coaching, and rumors have frequently suggested the possibility of his return to Real Madrid, the only team he has coached throughout his managerial career.

The Spanish newspaper clarified that Al Hilal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea tried to sign Zidane, but he focused his thoughts on only two potential destinations: the French national team or Real Madrid.