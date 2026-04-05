يستعد أسطورة كرة القدم الفرنسية زين الدين زيدان لتولي تدريب منتخب بلاده، خلفاً لديديه ديشامب، عقب بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فقد اكتمل الاتفاق بين زيدان والاتحاد الفرنسي لكرة القدم على تدريب المنتخب الأول، بعد حسم جميع التفاصيل.

حلم طال انتظاره

وأضاف التقرير أن زيدان تلقى عرضاً من نادٍ كبير قبل أسابيع، لكن رد بالرفض القاطع، ما أجبر النادي على البحث عن مدرب آخر، بينما يستعد المدرب لتحقيق حلم طال انتظاره بقيادة منتخب بلاده.

عروض مرفوضة

وأشار التقرير إلى أن زيدان تلقى عروضاً كثيرة خلال فترة ابتعاده عن التدريب، وكانت الشائعات تشير في مناسبات عديدة إلى احتمال عودته إلى ريال مدريد، الفريق الوحيد الذي دربه طوال مسيرته التدريبية.

وأوضحت الصحيفة الإسبانية أن أندية الهلال وباريس سان جيرمان وتشيلسي حاولت التعاقد مع زيدان، إلا أنه ركز تفكيره على وجهتين محتملتين فقط؛ المنتخب الفرنسي أو ريال مدريد.