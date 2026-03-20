The English club Liverpool issued a strongly worded official statement in solidarity with the team's defender, French international Ibrahima Konaté, following a campaign of racist abuse directed at him on social media platforms, describing these actions as "cowardly" and completely unacceptable.



Liverpool confirmed in its statement that this behavior is entirely unacceptable, and that racism is devoid of humanity and rooted in hatred, emphasizing that such actions have no place in football or society, whether on the pitch or in the virtual world online.



The statement clarified that players are not targets for abuse; they are human beings first and foremost, noting that the ongoing insults hidden behind anonymous accounts represent a stain on the game and on the platforms that allow it to persist.



Liverpool sharply criticized social media companies, stating in the statement: Social media companies must take responsibility and act now because these platforms have the power, technology, and resources to prevent this.



The club considered that allowing the spread of racist hate speech without oversight is a "choice" made by these platforms, a choice that continues to harm players, their families, and football communities everywhere.



Liverpool announced its full and unwavering support for player Ibrahima Konaté, affirming that it will work alongside the relevant authorities to identify those responsible for these abuses and pursue them wherever possible.



The club concluded its statement by emphasizing the necessity to confront this current situation, asserting that it cannot be allowed to continue, but must be faced and eradicated immediately, not in the future, as the burden should not continue to fall on players and clubs to respond after the damage has already been done.