أصدر نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي بياناً رسمياً شديد اللهجة للتضامن مع مدافع الفريق، الدولي الفرنسي إبراهيما كوناتي، عقب تعرضه لحملة من الإساءات العنصرية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفاً هذه التصرفات بأنها سلوك «جبان» وغير مقبول على الإطلاق.


وأكد ليفربول في بيانه أن هذا السلوك غير مقبول على الإطلاق، وأن العنصرية مجردة من الإنسانية وجذورها مبنية على الكراهية، مشدداً على أن هذه الأفعال ليس لها مكان في كرة القدم أو المجتمع، سواءً كان ذلك داخل الملاعب أو في العالم الافتراضي عبر الإنترنت.


وأوضح البيان أن اللاعبين ليسوا أهدافاً للاعتداء، بل هم بشر قبل كل شيء، مشيراً إلى أن الإساءات المستمرة التي تختبئ خلف حسابات مجهولة الهوية تمثل وصمة عار في جبين اللعبة وفي جبين المنصات التي تسمح باستمرارها.


وجه ليفربول انتقادات حادة لشركات التواصل الاجتماعي إذ قال البيان: يجب على شركات التواصل الاجتماعي تحمل المسؤولية والتحرك الآن لأن هذه المنصات لديها القوة والتكنولوجيا والموارد لمنع ذلك.


واعتبر النادي أن السماح لخطاب الكراهية العنصري بالانتشار دون رقابة هو «خيار» تتبعه هذه المنصات، وهو خيار يستمر في إلحاق الضرر باللاعبين وعائلاتهم ومجتمعات كرة القدم في كل مكان.


وأعلن ليفربول عن تقديم دعمه الكامل والمطلق للاعب إبراهيما كوناتي، مؤكداً العمل جنباً إلى جنب مع السلطات المعنية لتحديد هوية المسؤولين عن هذه الإساءات وملاحقتهم أينما كان ذلك ممكناً.


واختتم النادي بيانه بضرورة التصدي لهذا الوضع الراهن، مؤكداً أنه لا يمكن السماح باستمراره، بل يجب مواجهته والقضاء عليه فوراً وليس في المستقبل، لأن العبء لا يجب أن يستمر في الوقوع على كاهل اللاعبين والأندية للرد بعد وقوع الضرر بالفعل.