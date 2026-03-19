سيغيب حارس مرمى ريال مدريد تيبو كورتوا عن الملاعب لمدة تصل إلى 6 أسابيع؛ بسبب إصابة عضلية في الساق، ما يعني غيابه عن مباراتَي الفريق في دور الـ8 لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم الشهر القادم أمام بايرن ميونيخ، في ضربة جديدة للفريق الإسباني هذا الموسم.


وقال النادي في بيان، اليوم (الخميس): «بعد الفحوصات التي أجراها الطاقم الطبي لحارسنا تيبو كورتوا، تبيَّن إصابته بتمزق في عضلات الفخذ بالساق اليمنى. سيتم تقييم حالته بشكل متواصل».


وتفاقم هذه الإصابة مخاوف ريال مدريد بشأن جاهزية لاعبيه، إذ يعاني عدد من العناصر الأساسية مثل كيليان مبابي وجود بيلينغهام ورودريغو وإيدر ميليتاو من مشكلات بدنية في الفترة الأخيرة. ومن المتوقع أن يتولى الحارس الأوكراني أندري لونين حماية عرين الفريق في المباريات القادمة، بدءاً من مباراة القمة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد يوم الأحد في الدوري الإسباني.