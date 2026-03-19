Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be sidelined for up to 6 weeks due to a muscle injury in his leg, which means he will miss the team's two matches in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League next month against Bayern Munich, marking another blow for the Spanish team this season.



The club stated in a statement today (Thursday): "After the examinations conducted by our medical staff on our goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, it was found that he has a tear in the thigh muscles of his right leg. His condition will be continuously evaluated."



This injury exacerbates Real Madrid's concerns about the fitness of their players, as several key players like Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Éder Militão have been suffering from physical issues recently. Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is expected to take over the goalkeeping duties in the upcoming matches, starting with the crucial match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.