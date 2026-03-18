أعاد قرار لجنة الاستئناف في الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، القاضي بتجريد منتخب السنغال من لقب بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا ومنحه إلى منتخب المغرب، إلى الأذهان ما حدث في ذلك النهائي، بإهدار نجم منتخب المغرب إبراهيم دياز ركلة جزاء في الثواني الأخيرة من المباراة، وحاول وقتها تسجيل الهدف عن طريق رفع الكرة من فوق رأس حارس السنغال ميندي، ولكنه فشل، وعلى إثر ذلك امتدت المواجهة إلى شوطين إضافيين، وخسر منتخب المغرب بهدف سنغالي جاء في الشوط الإضافي الأول.
جاء القرار الأخير للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم ليطرح سؤالاً مهماً حول إمكانية نسيان الجماهير المغربية ذلك التصرف القاتل من نجم ريال مدريد إبراهيم دياز الذي كلف منتخب بلاده خسارة لقب طال انتظاره لأكثر من 50 عاماً، وهل سيكون قرار الاتحاد الأفريقي شافعاً للنجم دياز أمام جماهير بلاده؟
The decision of the Appeals Committee of the African Football Confederation, which stripped the Senegal national team of the Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to the Moroccan national team, brought to mind what happened in that final, where Moroccan star Ibrahim Diaz missed a penalty in the last seconds of the match. At that time, he attempted to score by lifting the ball over the head of Senegal's goalkeeper Mendy, but he failed. As a result, the match extended into extra time, and the Moroccan team lost due to a Senegalese goal scored in the first extra period.
The recent decision by the African Football Confederation raises an important question about whether Moroccan fans can forget that fatal mistake by Real Madrid star Ibrahim Diaz, which cost his national team a long-awaited title for over 50 years. Will the Confederation's decision serve as a defense for star Diaz in front of his country's fans?