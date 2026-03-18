أعاد قرار لجنة الاستئناف في الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم، القاضي بتجريد منتخب السنغال من لقب بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا ومنحه إلى منتخب المغرب، إلى الأذهان ما حدث في ذلك النهائي، بإهدار نجم منتخب المغرب إبراهيم دياز ركلة جزاء في الثواني الأخيرة من المباراة، وحاول وقتها تسجيل الهدف عن طريق رفع الكرة من فوق رأس حارس السنغال ميندي، ولكنه فشل، وعلى إثر ذلك امتدت المواجهة إلى شوطين إضافيين، وخسر منتخب المغرب بهدف سنغالي جاء في الشوط الإضافي الأول.


جاء القرار الأخير للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم ليطرح سؤالاً مهماً حول إمكانية نسيان الجماهير المغربية ذلك التصرف القاتل من نجم ريال مدريد إبراهيم دياز الذي كلف منتخب بلاده خسارة لقب طال انتظاره لأكثر من 50 عاماً، وهل سيكون قرار الاتحاد الأفريقي شافعاً للنجم دياز أمام جماهير بلاده؟