The decision of the Appeals Committee of the African Football Confederation, which stripped the Senegal national team of the Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to the Moroccan national team, brought to mind what happened in that final, where Moroccan star Ibrahim Diaz missed a penalty in the last seconds of the match. At that time, he attempted to score by lifting the ball over the head of Senegal's goalkeeper Mendy, but he failed. As a result, the match extended into extra time, and the Moroccan team lost due to a Senegalese goal scored in the first extra period.



The recent decision by the African Football Confederation raises an important question about whether Moroccan fans can forget that fatal mistake by Real Madrid star Ibrahim Diaz, which cost his national team a long-awaited title for over 50 years. Will the Confederation's decision serve as a defense for star Diaz in front of his country's fans?