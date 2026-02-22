أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، اليوم، إصابة لاعبه داني سيبايوس وغيابه عن الملاعب خلال الفترة القادمة.
وذكر النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي أن سيبايوس يعاني من تمزق في عضلة الساق اليمنى، لكنه لم يحدد مدة غيابه، ولا الإطار الزمني المتوقع لعودته إلى التدريبات أو المباريات.
وأصيب لاعب الوسط، البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً، في المباراة التي خسرها ريال مدريد أمام مضيفه أوساسونا بنتيجة (2-1) أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
The Spanish club Real Madrid announced today the injury of its player Dani Ceballos and his absence from the pitch during the upcoming period.
The club stated in a statement on its official website that Ceballos is suffering from a tear in his right calf muscle, but did not specify the duration of his absence, nor the expected timeframe for his return to training or matches.
The 29-year-old midfielder was injured in the match that Real Madrid lost against their host Osasuna with a score of (2-1) yesterday (Saturday), in the 25th round of the Spanish football league.