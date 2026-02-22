The Spanish club Real Madrid announced today the injury of its player Dani Ceballos and his absence from the pitch during the upcoming period.



The club stated in a statement on its official website that Ceballos is suffering from a tear in his right calf muscle, but did not specify the duration of his absence, nor the expected timeframe for his return to training or matches.



The 29-year-old midfielder was injured in the match that Real Madrid lost against their host Osasuna with a score of (2-1) yesterday (Saturday), in the 25th round of the Spanish football league.