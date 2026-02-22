أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، اليوم، إصابة لاعبه داني سيبايوس وغيابه عن الملاعب خلال الفترة القادمة.


وذكر النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي أن سيبايوس يعاني من تمزق في عضلة الساق اليمنى، لكنه لم يحدد مدة غيابه، ولا الإطار الزمني المتوقع لعودته إلى التدريبات أو المباريات.


وأصيب لاعب الوسط، البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً، في المباراة التي خسرها ريال مدريد أمام مضيفه أوساسونا بنتيجة (2-1) أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.