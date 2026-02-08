أعلن فنربخشة التركي، اليوم (الأحد)، تمديد عقد مهاجمه البرازيلي أندرسون تاليسكا، في إطار خطته للحفاظ على قوامه الأساسي.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إن تاليسكا مدد عقده مع فنربخشة حتى نهاية موسم 2027-2028.

تعليق تاليسكا

وعقب توقيع العقد الجديد، قال تاليسكا لموقع ناديه: «أنا سعيد للغاية باللعب لهذا النادي لموسمين آخرين، أود أن أشكر رئيس النادي ومجلس الإدارة وكل من يعمل هنا، أنا جاهز لمواصلة تسجيل الأهداف ومساعدة الفريق على أرض الملعب».

أرقام تاليسكا

وخاض مهاجم النصر السابق 33 مباراة بقميص فنربخشة في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 19 هدفاً وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.