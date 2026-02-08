Turkish club Fenerbahçe announced today (Sunday) the extension of Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca's contract as part of its plan to maintain its core squad.

The club stated in a release on its website that Talisca has extended his contract with Fenerbahçe until the end of the 2027-2028 season.

Talisca's Comment

After signing the new contract, Talisca told his club's website: "I am very happy to play for this club for two more seasons. I would like to thank the club president, the board of directors, and everyone who works here. I am ready to continue scoring goals and helping the team on the pitch."

Talisca's Stats

The former Al Nassr striker has played 33 matches for Fenerbahçe in various competitions this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 4 assists.