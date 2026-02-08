أعلن فنربخشة التركي، اليوم (الأحد)، تمديد عقد مهاجمه البرازيلي أندرسون تاليسكا، في إطار خطته للحفاظ على قوامه الأساسي.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إن تاليسكا مدد عقده مع فنربخشة حتى نهاية موسم 2027-2028.
تعليق تاليسكا
وعقب توقيع العقد الجديد، قال تاليسكا لموقع ناديه: «أنا سعيد للغاية باللعب لهذا النادي لموسمين آخرين، أود أن أشكر رئيس النادي ومجلس الإدارة وكل من يعمل هنا، أنا جاهز لمواصلة تسجيل الأهداف ومساعدة الفريق على أرض الملعب».
أرقام تاليسكا
وخاض مهاجم النصر السابق 33 مباراة بقميص فنربخشة في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 19 هدفاً وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.
Turkish club Fenerbahçe announced today (Sunday) the extension of Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca's contract as part of its plan to maintain its core squad.
The club stated in a release on its website that Talisca has extended his contract with Fenerbahçe until the end of the 2027-2028 season.
Talisca's Comment
After signing the new contract, Talisca told his club's website: "I am very happy to play for this club for two more seasons. I would like to thank the club president, the board of directors, and everyone who works here. I am ready to continue scoring goals and helping the team on the pitch."
Talisca's Stats
The former Al Nassr striker has played 33 matches for Fenerbahçe in various competitions this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 4 assists.