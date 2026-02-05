أعلن نادي بايرن ميونخ الألماني اليوم (الخميس) تجديد عقد مهاجمه سيرغ غنابري لمدة موسمين إضافيين.
وقال النادي الألماني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «وقع غنابري عقداً جديداً مع بايرن ميونخ حتى 30 يونيو 2028، بعد أن كان من المقرر أن ينتهي عقده السابق بنهاية الموسم الحالي».
تعليق غنابري
وعبّر المهاجم البالغ من العمر 30 عاماً عن سعادته بتجديد عقده مع العملاق البافاري، قائلاً لموقع النادي: «أنا متحمس للعب مع بايرن ميونخ لسنوات أخرى، كانت المحادثات إيجابية دائماً، عندما بدأت مسيرتي مع بايرن لم أتخيل أبداً أنني سأبقى هنا لـ10 سنوات حتى نهاية هذا العقد».
وأضاف: «هدفي هو مواصلة المسيرة، نحن فريق متماسك وقادر على تحقيق إنجازات كبيرة، أسباب تجديد عقدي هي الفريق، والمدربون، والنادي بأكمله، والجماهير، والمدينة، والبيئة، أشعر وكأنني في بيتي».
مسيرة غنابري مع بايرن ميونخ
ويشارك المهاجم مع النادي البافاري منذ عام 2018، وقد فاز حتى الآن بـ6 ألقاب في الدوري الألماني، إضافة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا وكأس العالم للأندية، وغيرها من الألقاب.
وخاض غنابري 311 مباراة رسمية مع بطل ألمانيا، مسجلاً 100 هدف ومقدماً 69 تمريرة حاسمة.
The German club Bayern Munich announced today (Thursday) the renewal of striker Serge Gnabry's contract for an additional two seasons.
The German club stated in a statement on its website: "Gnabry has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2028, after his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current season."
Gnabry's Comment
The 30-year-old striker expressed his happiness about renewing his contract with the Bavarian giant, saying to the club's website: "I am excited to play with Bayern Munich for more years. The discussions have always been positive. When I started my career with Bayern, I never imagined that I would stay here for 10 years until the end of this contract."
He added: "My goal is to continue this journey. We are a cohesive team capable of achieving great accomplishments. The reasons for renewing my contract are the team, the coaches, the entire club, the fans, the city, and the environment; I feel like I am at home."
Gnabry's Career with Bayern Munich
The striker has been with the Bavarian club since 2018 and has won 6 Bundesliga titles so far, in addition to the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and other titles.
Gnabry has played 311 official matches with the German champions, scoring 100 goals and providing 69 assists.