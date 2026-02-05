أعلن نادي بايرن ميونخ الألماني اليوم (الخميس) تجديد عقد مهاجمه سيرغ غنابري لمدة موسمين إضافيين.

وقال النادي الألماني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «وقع غنابري عقداً جديداً مع بايرن ميونخ حتى 30 يونيو 2028، بعد أن كان من المقرر أن ينتهي عقده السابق بنهاية الموسم الحالي».

تعليق غنابري

وعبّر المهاجم البالغ من العمر 30 عاماً عن سعادته بتجديد عقده مع العملاق البافاري، قائلاً لموقع النادي: «أنا متحمس للعب مع بايرن ميونخ لسنوات أخرى، كانت المحادثات إيجابية دائماً، عندما بدأت مسيرتي مع بايرن لم أتخيل أبداً أنني سأبقى هنا لـ10 سنوات حتى نهاية هذا العقد».

وأضاف: «هدفي هو مواصلة المسيرة، نحن فريق متماسك وقادر على تحقيق إنجازات كبيرة، أسباب تجديد عقدي هي الفريق، والمدربون، والنادي بأكمله، والجماهير، والمدينة، والبيئة، أشعر وكأنني في بيتي».

مسيرة غنابري مع بايرن ميونخ

ويشارك المهاجم مع النادي البافاري منذ عام 2018، وقد فاز حتى الآن بـ6 ألقاب في الدوري الألماني، إضافة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا وكأس العالم للأندية، وغيرها من الألقاب.

وخاض غنابري 311 مباراة رسمية مع بطل ألمانيا، مسجلاً 100 هدف ومقدماً 69 تمريرة حاسمة.