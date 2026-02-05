أعلن جيرونا الإسباني أن حارس مرماه المعار من برشلونة، مارك أندريه تير شتيغن، سيخضع لعملية جراحية يوم الجمعة القادم.

وقال النادي في بيان: «سيخضع مارك أندريه تير شتيغن لعملية جراحية يوم الجمعة القادم لعلاج إصابة في أوتار الركبة تعرض لها خلال مباراة ريال أوفييدو».

وأوضح النادي أن مدة غياب الحارس سيتم تحديدها بعد العملية، لكن تقارير صحفية أوضحت أن اللاعب يواجه خطر الغياب حتى نهاية الموسم.

وكان شتيغن قد خرج من حسابات مدرب برشلونة هانز فليك بعد تعافيه من جراحة أجراها قبل بداية الموسم الجاري، لينتقل إلى جيرونا خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية للمشاركة أساسياً قبل بطولة كأس العالم 2026، لكنه تعرض لإصابة جديدة.

وجاءت إصابة الحارس الألماني بعد خوض مباراتين رسميتين فقط بقميص فريق جيرونا، ما يهدد بغيابه عن المونديال.