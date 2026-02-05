Girona announced that their goalkeeper on loan from Barcelona, Marc-André ter Stegen, will undergo surgery next Friday.

The club stated in a statement: "Marc-André ter Stegen will undergo surgery next Friday to treat a knee ligament injury he sustained during the match against Real Oviedo."

The club clarified that the duration of the goalkeeper's absence will be determined after the surgery, but media reports indicated that the player faces the risk of being sidelined until the end of the season.

Ter Stegen had fallen out of favor with Barcelona's coach Hans Flick after recovering from surgery he underwent before the start of the current season, leading him to move to Girona during the last winter transfer window to participate as a starter before the 2026 World Cup, but he suffered a new injury.

The injury to the German goalkeeper came after playing only two official matches in Girona's jersey, which threatens his participation in the World Cup.