The Lebanese media personality Ruba Habshi announced her recovery from cancer for the second time, after a difficult treatment journey that began last October.

Rim Habshi confirmed in a post on her personal account on the "Instagram" platform that the experience of illness gave her strength and determination to return to her life and media work normally.



لقطات من احتفال الإعلامية اللبنانية ربى حبشي بعد تعافيها من مرض السرطان

Emotional Celebration of Recovery

Habshi shared with her followers a video clip of her friends celebrating her recovery, where she appeared amidst an atmosphere filled with applause and dancing, in moments where tears mingled with smiles.

Announcement of Diagnosis on Air

Last October, Habshi announced her cancer diagnosis live on air during her appearance on "Shams" channel, concluding her segment with a farewell message to her audience, in a human moment that garnered widespread sympathy from the public.



Information about Ruba Habshi

It is noteworthy that Ruba Habshi is a Lebanese media personality working at the Iraqi "Shams" channel based in Erbil. She started her career as a journalist and later became a correspondent for various channels, where she presented several programs across different Arab channels.

