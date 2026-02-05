أعلنت الإعلامية اللبنانية ربى حبشي تعافيها من مرض السرطان للمرة الثانية، بعد رحلة علاج صعبة بدأت منذ أكتوبر الماضي.

وأكدت ريم حبشي في منشور عبر حسابها الشخصي على منصة «إنستغرام» أن تجربة المرض منحتها قوة وإصرارًا على العودة إلى حياتها وعملها الإعلامي بشكل طبيعي.
لقطات من احتفال الإعلامية اللبنانية ربى حبشي بعد تعافيها من مرض السرطان

احتفال مؤثر بالشفاء

وشاركت حبشي متابعيها مقطع فيديو من احتفال أصدقائها بشفائها، حيث ظهرت وسط أجواء مليئة بالتصفيق والرقص، في لحظات امتزجت فيها الدموع بالابتسامات.

إعلان الإصابة على الهواء

في أكتوبر الماضي، كانت أعلنت حبشي إصابتها بالسرطان على الهواء مباشرة خلال ظهورها عبر قناة «شمس»، مختتمة فقرتها برسالة وداع لجمهورها، في موقف إنساني حظي بتعاطف واسع من الجمهور.
معلومات عن ربى حبشي

يشار إلى أن ربى حبشي إعلامية لبنانية تعمل في قناة «شمس» العراقية ومقرها أربيل، عملت في بدايتها صحفية، وبعدها مراسلة في القنوات، حيث قدمت عدداً من البرامج عبر قنوات عربية مختلفة.

