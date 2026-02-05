Today (Thursday), Mr. Friedrich Merz, the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, and his accompanying delegation left Riyadh after an official visit to the Kingdom.

He was bid farewell at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, the Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan (the accompanying minister), the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Germany, Fahd Al-Hudhal, the Ambassador of Germany to the Kingdom, Michael Kindsgraab, the Acting Director of Regional Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al-Suhail.