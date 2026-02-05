غادر الرياض، اليوم (الخميس)، دولة السيد فريدريش ميرتس المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، والوفد المرافق له، وذلك بعد زيارة رسمية للمملكة.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان (الوزير المرافق)، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى ألمانيا فهد الهذال، وسفير ألمانيا لدى المملكة ميشائيل كيندسغراب، ومدير شرطة المنطقة المكلّف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.