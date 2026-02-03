A press report revealed the reason behind the failure of the transfer of Al-Hilal striker, Brazilian Marcos Leonardo, to Spanish Atletico Madrid before the closure of the winter transfer market.

Details of the Agreement Between Al-Hilal and Atletico

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," unless unexpected developments occur in the final moments, the transfer deal for Leonardo may not be completed, despite a full agreement reached between the involved parties that includes a loan of the player with an option to buy for 40 million euros.

Al-Hilal's Condition for Completing the Transfer

The newspaper clarified that Al-Hilal will give the green light for Leonardo's departure to Atletico Madrid if the deal for French striker Karim Benzema is completed, but this deal is still not finalized as of now.

Benzema's Situation with Al-Ittihad

It is worth mentioning that Benzema refused to participate in the last two matches for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League due to his dissatisfaction with the offer made to renew his contract, which only includes image rights, according to press reports, while Al-Hilal shows significant interest in signing him and has already made an offer to Al-Ittihad, with negotiations still ongoing.