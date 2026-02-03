كشف تقرير صحفي، عن سبب تعطل انتقال مهاجم الهلال، البرازيلي ماركوس ليوناردو إلى صفوف أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني قبل إغلاق سوق الانتقالات الشتوية.

تفاصيل الاتفاق بين الهلال وأتلتيكو

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فإنه ما لم تحدث تطورات مفاجئة في اللحظات الأخيرة، فإن صفقة انتقال ليوناردو قد لا تكتمل، رغم التوصل إلى اتفاق كامل بين الأطراف المعنية يتضمن إعارة اللاعب مع خيار الشراء مقابل 40 مليون يورو.

شرط الهلال لإتمام الانتقال

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن نادي الهلال سيمنح الضوء الأخضر لرحيل ليوناردو إلى أتلتيكو مدريد في حال إتمام صفقة التعاقد مع الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، إلا أن هذه الصفقة لا تزال غير محسومة حتى الآن.

موقف بنزيما مع الاتحاد

يُذكر أن بنزيما رفض المشاركة في آخر مباراتين للاتحاد في بطولة الدوري السعودي، بسبب عدم رضاه عن العرض المقدم له لتجديد عقده، الذي يتضمن الحصول على حقوق الصور فقط، بحسب تقارير صحفية، بينما يُظهر الهلال اهتماماً كبيراً بالتعاقد معه، وقد قدّم بالفعل عرضاً إلى نادي الاتحاد، فيما لا تزال المفاوضات جارية.