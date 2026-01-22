FC Barcelona announced the diagnosis of the injury suffered by the team's midfielder Pedri during the match against Czech side Slavia Prague last night (Wednesday), as part of the UEFA Champions League.

The club explained, in a statement on its website, that the medical examinations conducted this morning confirmed that Pedri is suffering from a muscular injury in the hamstring of his right leg.

Duration of Absence

The statement added that the player will require a treatment and rehabilitation period lasting a full month before he can return to participate with the team in official matches.

Pedri's Stats This Season

Pedri has participated in 29 matches wearing the Barcelona jersey across various competitions this season, starting in 24 matches, and has successfully scored 4 goals.

Pedri, who wears the number 8 jersey, is considered one of the key pillars in the midfield of the Blaugrana, making his absence a significant blow to the team in the upcoming period.