أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني تشخيص الإصابة التي تعرض لها نجم وسط الفريق بيدري خلال مواجهة سلافيا براغ التشيكي مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن الفحوصات الطبية التي أُجريت صباح اليوم أكدت معاناة بيدري من إصابة عضلية في العضلة ذات الرأسين الفخذية بالساق اليمنى.
مدة الغياب
وأضاف البيان أن اللاعب سيحتاج إلى فترة علاج وتأهيل تمتد لشهر كامل، قبل أن يتمكن من العودة للمشاركة مع الفريق في المباريات الرسمية.
أرقام بيدري هذا الموسم
وشارك بيدري في 29 مباراة بقميص برشلونة في مختلف المسابقات خلال الموسم الحالي، بدأ أساسياً في 24 مباراة، ونجح في تسجيل 4 أهداف.
ويُعد بيدري، الذي يرتدي القميص رقم 8، أحد الركائز الأساسية في خط وسط البلوغرانا، ما يجعل غيابه ضربة مؤثرة للفريق خلال الفترة القادمة.
FC Barcelona announced the diagnosis of the injury suffered by the team's midfielder Pedri during the match against Czech side Slavia Prague last night (Wednesday), as part of the UEFA Champions League.
The club explained, in a statement on its website, that the medical examinations conducted this morning confirmed that Pedri is suffering from a muscular injury in the hamstring of his right leg.
Duration of Absence
The statement added that the player will require a treatment and rehabilitation period lasting a full month before he can return to participate with the team in official matches.
Pedri's Stats This Season
Pedri has participated in 29 matches wearing the Barcelona jersey across various competitions this season, starting in 24 matches, and has successfully scored 4 goals.
Pedri, who wears the number 8 jersey, is considered one of the key pillars in the midfield of the Blaugrana, making his absence a significant blow to the team in the upcoming period.