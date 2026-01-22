أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني تشخيص الإصابة التي تعرض لها نجم وسط الفريق بيدري خلال مواجهة سلافيا براغ التشيكي مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن الفحوصات الطبية التي أُجريت صباح اليوم أكدت معاناة بيدري من إصابة عضلية في العضلة ذات الرأسين الفخذية بالساق اليمنى.

مدة الغياب

وأضاف البيان أن اللاعب سيحتاج إلى فترة علاج وتأهيل تمتد لشهر كامل، قبل أن يتمكن من العودة للمشاركة مع الفريق في المباريات الرسمية.

أرقام بيدري هذا الموسم

وشارك بيدري في 29 مباراة بقميص برشلونة في مختلف المسابقات خلال الموسم الحالي، بدأ أساسياً في 24 مباراة، ونجح في تسجيل 4 أهداف.

ويُعد بيدري، الذي يرتدي القميص رقم 8، أحد الركائز الأساسية في خط وسط البلوغرانا، ما يجعل غيابه ضربة مؤثرة للفريق خلال الفترة القادمة.