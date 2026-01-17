No voice rises above the voice of the historical legend, the Moroccan goalkeeper and guardian of Al-Hilal club, Yassine Bounou, who has stolen the hearts of everyone with the high-level performances he has been delivering since the Qatar 2022 World Cup until the end of the African semi-final match against Nigeria.



Everyone is praising and admiring what Bounou has been showcasing in terms of high-level performance, and the Moroccan newspaper Al-Mountakhab recently published an extensive article about the goalkeeping legend, which stated:



Yassine Bounou had been waiting for this test since the 2022 World Cup and the epic penalty shootout against Spain. The Moroccan national team goalkeeper returned to save the Atlas Lions once again, this time in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, leading Morocco to the final.



Legends are not made in a single night, and Yassine Bounou continues to write the chapters of his legend with calmness and steadiness. On Wednesday evening, during the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Atlas Lions' goalkeeper was present for the big occasion. Since the beginning of the tournament, Bounou has not been tested much... a crucial save against Comoros, and a penalty kick that was almost saved against Mali, before the match against Nigeria ended in a goalless draw for 120 minutes, with qualification decided by penalties in the last minute.



Inside the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the cameras did not hesitate to focus on Yassine Bounou, the goalkeeper who had already entered the history of the Moroccan national team with his brilliance in the penalty shootout against Spain in the 2022 World Cup. Against Nigeria, the Al Ahly goalkeeper had to renew his appointment with determination for a ticket to the Africa Cup final. Once again, Bounou was up to the occasion, saving two penalty kicks in an astonishing manner, granting Morocco qualification to the continental final for the first time since 2004.



Bounou... The Man of Difficult Moments



Yassine Bounou was named Man of the Match, and he appeared smiling in the mixed zone after celebrating with his teammates on the pitch. Accompanied by his son, he preferred not to give lengthy statements, confirming that the real appointment is the final. He repeated the same sentiment in the press conference, celebrating the Man of the Match award with a humble spirit. He said: “In three days, God willing, we will try to recover and give our best to the Moroccan audience. Today, the team needed me, and I was there, and thanks to God, things went in our favor.”



With his calm demeanor, Yassine Bounou never seems affected by the pressure of great moments. Despite some occasional remarks about his footwork, Morocco realizes each time why he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of African football. Winning the title on Sunday evening against Senegal remains the final step to solidify this legend, which has already become firmly established in the memory of Moroccan and African football.