لا صوت يعلو فوق صوت الأسطورة التاريخية نجم الحراسة المغربية وحامي عرين نادي الهلال ياسين بونو، الذي سرق قلوب الجميع خلال المستويات الفنية العالية التي يقدمها منذ مونديال قطر 2022 حتى نهاية مواجهة نصف النهائي الأفريقي أمام نيجيريا.


فالجميع يتغزل ويشيد بما يقدمه بونو من أداء رفيع المستوى، وكانت صحيفة المنتخب المغربية كتبت حديثًا موسعًا عن أسطورة الحراسة جاء نصه:


كان ياسين بونو منتظرًا هذا الاختبار منذ كأس العالم 2022 وملحمة ضربات الترجيح أمام إسبانيا، وقد عاد حارس مرمى المنتخب المغربي ليُنقذ أسود الأطلس مرة أخرى، وهذه المرة في نصف نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا، ليقود المغرب إلى النهائي.


الأساطير لا تُصنع في ليلة واحدة، وياسين بونو يواصل كتابة فصول أسطورته بهدوء وثبات. مساء الأربعاء، وخلال نصف نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا، كان حارس أسود الأطلس حاضرًا في الموعد الكبير. فمنذ بداية المسابقة، لم يُختبر بونو كثيرًا.. تصدٍ حاسم أمام جزر القمر، وركلة جزاء كادت تُصدّ أمام مالي، قبل أن يفرض التعادل نفسه دون أهداف أمام نيجيريا طيلة 120 دقيقة، ليُحسم التأهل عبر ضربات الترجيح عند الدقيقة الأخيرة.


داخل ملعب مولاي عبد الله، لم تتردد عدسات الكاميرات في التركيز على ياسين بونو، الحارس الذي سبق أن دخل تاريخ المنتخب المغربي بتألقه في ضربات الترجيح أمام إسبانيا في مونديال 2022. وأمام نيجيريا، كان على حارس الأهلي أن يُجدد الموعد مع الحسم من أجل بطاقة العبور إلى نهائي كأس أفريقيا. مرة أخرى، كان بونو في مستوى الحدث، حيث تصدى لضربتين ترجيحيتين بأسلوب مذهل، مانحًا المغرب التأهل إلى النهائي القاري لأول مرة منذ عام 2004.


بونو... رجل اللحظات العصيبة


اختير ياسين بونو رجل المباراة، وظهر بعدها مبتسمًا في المنطقة المختلطة عقب احتفاله مع زملائه فوق أرضية الملعب. وبرفقته نجله، فضّل عدم الإدلاء بتصريحات مطولة، مؤكدًا أن الموعد الحقيقي هو النهائي. الموقف نفسه كرره في الندوة الصحافية، محتفلًا بجائزة رجل المباراة بروح متواضعة. وقال: «بعد ثلاثة أيام، إن شاء الله، سنحاول الاسترجاع وتقديم أفضل ما لدينا للجمهور المغربي. اليوم احتاجتني المجموعة وكنت في الموعد، وبفضل الله سارت الأمور في صالحنا».


بأسلوبه الهادئ، لا يبدو ياسين بونو يومًا متأثرًا بضغط اللحظات الكبرى. ورغم بعض الملاحظات أحيانًا على لعبه بالقدم، فإن المغرب يُدرك في كل مرة سبب اعتباره واحدًا من أفضل حراس المرمى في تاريخ الكرة الأفريقية. ويبقى التتويج باللقب، مساء الأحد أمام السنغال، الخطوة الأخيرة لترسيخ هذه الأسطورة، التي باتت راسخة بالفعل في ذاكرة الكرة المغربية والأفريقية.