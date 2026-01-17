دومًا ما تكون للبلدان المستضيفة لمختلف المسابقات الكروية والرياضية بشكل عام حظوظ كاملة في الفوز باللقب، ذلك أنها تحظى بدعم جماهيري كبير، كما يعد خوض المباريات على أرضها حافزاً قوياً للمضي حتى الأدوار المتقدمة.


وشهدت كأس أمم أفريقيا على مرّ تاريخها تتويج عدد من المنتخبات المستضيفة باللقب، أو وصولها للنهائي، إذ إن أغلب النسخ السابقة للـ«كان» انتهت إما بتتويج المنتخب المنظم أو إنهائه السباق ضمن المربع الذهبي.


وفي النسخة الخامسة والثلاثين الحالية، التي تستضيفها المغرب، ستقام المباراة النهائية مساء (الأحد) بين منتخب أسود الأطلس صاحب الأرض ومنتخب السنغال بطل النسخة قبل الماضية.


وقبل المواجهة المرتقبة بشدة بين المغرب والسنغال، يتساءل الكثير من المتابعين عما حققته البلدان المستضيفة عندما وصلت للنهائي، وكم مرة توج البلد المنظم بكأس أمم أفريقيا.


وكانت النسخة الأخيرة في كوت ديفوار شهدت بالفعل فوز البلد المنظم باللقب، عندما هزم منتخب الأفيال نظيره النيجيري (2 ـ1) في فبراير 2024.


وخلال 34 نسخة سابقة، وصل البلد المنظم 15 مرة إلى النهائي، وانتهت 12 مباراة نهائية بتتويج أصحاب الأرض في حين فشلت 3 منتخبات فقط في رفع اللقب على أرضها في المشهد الختامي.


ويعد تتويج المنتخبات المستضيفة 12 مرة من أصل 15 دوراً نهائياً كانت طرفاً فيه مؤشراً إيجابياً للمنتخب المغربي عندما يواجه السنغال، لتفادي ما وقعت فيه منتخبات تونس (1965) وليبيا (1982) ونيجيريا (2000).


ويعد منتخب مصر أكثر المستفيدين من «الأرض والجمهور»؛ إذ فاز باللقب في نهائيات 1959 و1986 و2006، أما منتخب غانا فقد توج في سنتي 1963 و1978، في حين فازت أيضا إثيوبيا والسودان ونيجيريا والجزائر وكوت ديفوار وجنوب أفريقيا باللقب مرة واحدة عندما كانت مستضيفة.


الدول المستضيفة وحققت اللقب


1959: مصر


1962: إثيوبيا


1963: غانا


1970: السودان


1978: غانا


1980: نيجيريا


1986: مصر


1990: الجزائر


1996: جنوب أفريقيا


2004: تونس


المنتخبات المستضيفة وخسرت الذهب


1965: تونس خسرت النهائي أمام غانا


1982: ليبيا خسرت النهائي أمام غانا


2000: نيجيريا خسرت اللقب أمام الكاميرون.