Host countries for various football and sports competitions generally have a full chance of winning the title, as they enjoy significant fan support, and playing matches on their home ground serves as a strong incentive to progress to the later stages.



The Africa Cup of Nations has seen several host teams crowned champions or reach the final throughout its history, as most previous editions of the "CAN" ended either with the organizing team winning the title or finishing in the top four.



In the current thirty-fifth edition, hosted by Morocco, the final match will take place on Sunday evening between the host team, the Atlas Lions, and the Senegalese team, the champions of the previous edition.



Before the highly anticipated clash between Morocco and Senegal, many followers are wondering about the achievements of host countries when they reached the final, and how many times the host nation has won the Africa Cup of Nations.



The last edition in Côte d'Ivoire indeed witnessed the host country winning the title, when the Elephants defeated their Nigerian counterparts (2-1) in February 2024.



During the previous 34 editions, the host country reached the final 15 times, with 12 final matches ending in the victory of the home team, while only 3 teams failed to lift the title on their own soil in the final scene.



The fact that host teams have won 12 out of 15 finals they participated in is a positive indicator for the Moroccan team as they face Senegal, to avoid what happened to the teams of Tunisia (1965), Libya (1982), and Nigeria (2000).



The Egyptian team is the most benefited from "home and crowd"; they won the title in the finals of 1959, 1986, and 2006, while the Ghanaian team was crowned in 1963 and 1978. Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and South Africa also won the title once when they were hosts.



Host countries that achieved the title



1959: Egypt



1962: Ethiopia



1963: Ghana



1970: Sudan



1978: Ghana



1980: Nigeria



1986: Egypt



1990: Algeria



1996: South Africa



2004: Tunisia



Host teams that lost the title



1965: Tunisia lost the final to Ghana



1982: Libya lost the final to Ghana



2000: Nigeria lost the title to Cameroon.