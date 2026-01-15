Atlético Madrid announced today (Thursday) the extension of the contract of right winger Giuliano Simeone for an additional two seasons.

The club stated in a statement published on its website: "Giuliano Simeone has signed an extension of his contract with our club until June 30, 2030, noting that his previous contract was set to expire in 2028."

Giuliano, the son of the team's head coach Diego Simeone, spent two seasons on loan, the first with Real Zaragoza (2022–2023) and the second with Deportivo Alavés (2023–2024), before returning to Atlético Madrid and establishing himself as a key player in the first team.

Impressive Numbers with the First Team

Since his return, Giuliano Simeone has participated in 77 matches across various competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 16 assists, making him one of the influential players in the team's lineup.

Atlético's Position in the League

Atlético Madrid currently occupies the fourth position in the La Liga standings, with 38 points, gathered from 11 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses.