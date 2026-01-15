أعلن نادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني، اليوم (الخميس)، تمديد عقد جناح الفريق الأيمن جوليانو سيميوني لمدة موسمين إضافيين.

وقال النادي في بيان نشره عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «وقّع جوليانو سيميوني على تمديد عقده مع نادينا حتى 30 يونيو 2030، علماً بأن عقده السابق كان يمتد حتى عام 2028».

وكان جوليانو، نجل المدير الفني للفريق دييغو سيميوني، قد قضى موسمين على سبيل الإعارة، الأول مع ريال سرقسطة (2022–2023)، والثاني مع ديبورتيفو ألافيس (2023–2024)، قبل أن يعود إلى أتلتيكو مدريد ويفرض نفسه لاعباً أساسياً في الفريق الأول.

أرقام لافتة مع الفريق الأول

ومنذ عودته، شارك جوليانو سيميوني في 77 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 8 أهداف، وقدم 16 تمريرة حاسمة، ليصبح أحد العناصر المؤثرة في تشكيلة الفريق.

موقف أتلتيكو في الدوري

ويحتل أتلتيكو مدريد حالياً المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا»، برصيد 38 نقطة، جمعها من 11 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات مقابل 3 هزائم.