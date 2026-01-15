في مفاجأة مدوية، ودّع ريال مدريد منافسات كأس ملك إسبانيا من دور ثمن النهائي، عقب خسارته أمام مضيفه ألباسيتي بالومبي، الناشط في دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس (الأربعاء).
وجاءت هذه الخسارة بعد أيام قليلة من سقوط ريال مدريد في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3–2 في مدينة جدة، وهي الهزيمة التي أعقبتها إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا خلفاً له، ليتلقى الأخير خسارته الأولى مع الفريق.
افتتح ألباسيتي التسجيل في الدقيقة 42 عبر اللاعب خافي فيلار، قبل أن يعيد فرانكو ماستانتونو ريال مدريد إلى أجواء اللقاء، بتسجيل هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 45+3، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي.
جنون الدقائق الأخيرة
وفي الشوط الثاني، أشعل خيفتي بيتانكور المدرجات بتسجيل الهدف الثاني لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 82، لكن غونزالو غارسيا عدل النتيجة لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 90+1.
ولم تتوقف الإثارة عند هذا الحد، إذ اقتنص ألباسيتي هدف الفوز القاتل عن طريق المتألق خيفتي بيتانكور في الدقيقة 90+4.
In a stunning surprise, Real Madrid bid farewell to the Copa del Rey after being eliminated in the Round of 16, following their loss to hosts Albacete Balompié, who play in the second division, with a score of three goals to two, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday).
This loss came just days after Real Madrid fell in the Supercopa de España final against their traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3–2 in the city of Jeddah, a defeat that was followed by the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as his replacement, who then faced his first loss with the team.
Albacete opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through player Javi Villar, before Franco Mastantuono brought Real Madrid back into the match by scoring the equalizer in the 45+3 minute, ending the first half in a positive draw.
Last-Minute Madness
In the second half, Jefté Betancor ignited the stands by scoring the second goal for the home team in the 82nd minute, but Gonzalo García equalized for Real Madrid in the 90+1 minute.
The excitement didn't stop there, as Albacete snatched the killer winning goal through the outstanding Jefté Betancor in the 90+4 minute.