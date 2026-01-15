In a stunning surprise, Real Madrid bid farewell to the Copa del Rey after being eliminated in the Round of 16, following their loss to hosts Albacete Balompié, who play in the second division, with a score of three goals to two, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday).

This loss came just days after Real Madrid fell in the Supercopa de España final against their traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3–2 in the city of Jeddah, a defeat that was followed by the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as his replacement, who then faced his first loss with the team.

Albacete opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through player Javi Villar, before Franco Mastantuono brought Real Madrid back into the match by scoring the equalizer in the 45+3 minute, ending the first half in a positive draw.

Last-Minute Madness

In the second half, Jefté Betancor ignited the stands by scoring the second goal for the home team in the 82nd minute, but Gonzalo García equalized for Real Madrid in the 90+1 minute.

The excitement didn't stop there, as Albacete snatched the killer winning goal through the outstanding Jefté Betancor in the 90+4 minute.