في مفاجأة مدوية، ودّع ريال مدريد منافسات كأس ملك إسبانيا من دور ثمن النهائي، عقب خسارته أمام مضيفه ألباسيتي بالومبي، الناشط في دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس (الأربعاء).

وجاءت هذه الخسارة بعد أيام قليلة من سقوط ريال مدريد في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3–2 في مدينة جدة، وهي الهزيمة التي أعقبتها إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا خلفاً له، ليتلقى الأخير خسارته الأولى مع الفريق.

افتتح ألباسيتي التسجيل في الدقيقة 42 عبر اللاعب خافي فيلار، قبل أن يعيد فرانكو ماستانتونو ريال مدريد إلى أجواء اللقاء، بتسجيل هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 45+3، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي.

جنون الدقائق الأخيرة

وفي الشوط الثاني، أشعل خيفتي بيتانكور المدرجات بتسجيل الهدف الثاني لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 82، لكن غونزالو غارسيا عدل النتيجة لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 90+1.

ولم تتوقف الإثارة عند هذا الحد، إذ اقتنص ألباسيتي هدف الفوز القاتل عن طريق المتألق خيفتي بيتانكور في الدقيقة 90+4.