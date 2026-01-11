قال الملاكم الألماني أجيت كاباييل إنه يستحق أن يخوض نزالاً على لقب «بطولة العالم للوزن الثقيل» ضد الأوكراني ألكسندر أوسيك؛ أفضل ملاكم في العالم.


وفاز كاباييل بالضربة القاضية على البولندي داميان كنيبا في الجولة الثالثة مساء السبت، ليحتفظ بلقب «بطل العالم المؤقت للمجلس العالمي للملاكمة»، ويتطلع مع فريقه إلى مواجهة الأوكراني أوسيك في أواخر العام.


وأضاف الملاكم الألماني: «نعم أعتقد أنني أستحق خوض هذا النزال، وأنا جاهز له. كلانا لم يتعرض للهزيمة. هيا بنا. لمَ لا؟».


وحقق كاباييل (33 عاماً) فوزه رقم 27 يوم السبت، ويتطلع إلى أن يكون ثاني ملاكم ألماني فقط يحرز لقب «بطولة العالم للوزن الثقيل»، ويكرر ما حققه ماكس شميلينغ قبل أكثر من 95 عاماً.


وقال البريطاني سبنسر براون، مدير أعمال كاباييل، لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية، إن هناك احتمالاً لإقامة هذا النزال في ألمانيا.


وأشار: «النزال مع أوسيك يحتاج إلى ملعب كبير يتسع لـ75 ألف متفرج»، مرجحاً إمكانية إقامته على حلبة «غيلسنكيرشن أو دوسلدورف».