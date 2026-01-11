The German boxer Agit Kabayel stated that he deserves to fight for the title of "World Heavyweight Championship" against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk; the best boxer in the world.



Kabayel won by knockout against the Polish Damian Knyba in the third round on Saturday night, retaining the title of "Interim World Champion of the World Boxing Council," and he and his team are looking forward to facing the Ukrainian Usyk later this year.



The German boxer added: "Yes, I believe I deserve to fight this match, and I am ready for it. Neither of us has been defeated. Let's go. Why not?"



Kabayel (33 years old) achieved his 27th victory on Saturday and aims to be only the second German boxer to win the "World Heavyweight Championship," repeating what Max Schmeling achieved over 95 years ago.



British Spencer Brown, Kabayel's manager, told the German news agency that there is a possibility of holding this match in Germany.



He pointed out: "The match with Usyk needs a large stadium that can accommodate 75,000 spectators," suggesting that it could take place at the "Gelsenkirchen or Düsseldorf" arena.