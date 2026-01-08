Algerian national team star Mohamed El Amin Amoura has apologized to the famous Congolese fan Michel Nkuka Mbouladinga, following his controversial celebration after the victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo with a score of 1-0, the day before yesterday (Tuesday), in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.

After the final whistle, Amoura headed towards the stands of the Congolese fans and raised his hand high in a gesture that mimicked the most famous fan in the tournament, who is known for attending his national team's matches while impersonating the character of national liberation leader Patrice Lumumba. This was interpreted as a provocative act and sparked a wave of criticism towards the player.

Clarification and Apology

Amoura wrote on his Instagram account: "The match against the Democratic Republic of Congo was very intense and filled with tension and emotion on the field, but I would like to clarify one thing: at that moment, I did not realize what that person or the symbol in the stands represented. I just wanted to joke in a nice way, without any bad intentions or desire to provoke anyone."

Respect for the Opponent and a Sincere Wish

He added: "I have great respect for the Democratic Republic of Congo national team, and honestly, I wish them all the best, and I hope they qualify for the World Cup."

The Algerian star concluded his message by saying: "If my position was misunderstood, I deeply regret that, as it was never my intention at all. I will remain focused on my performance on the field and on representing my country with pride."