قدّم نجم منتخب الجزائر محمد الأمين عمورة، اعتذاره للمشجع الكونغولي الشهير ميشيل نكوكا مبولادينجا، عقب احتفاله الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً بعد الفوز على الكونغو الديمقراطية بهدف دون رد، أمس الأول (الثلاثاء)، في ثُمن نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.
وعقب صافرة النهاية، توجّه عمورة نحو مدرجات جماهير الكونغو الديمقراطية، ورفع يده عالياً في إشارة حاكى بها أشهر مشجع في البطولة، الذي اعتاد حضور مباريات منتخب بلاده متقمصاً شخصية زعيم التحرر الوطني باتريس لومومبا، وهو ما فُسّر على أنه تصرّف استفزازي، وأثار موجة من الانتقادات للاعب.
توضيح واعتذار
وكتب عمورة عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «كانت المباراة ضد الكونغو الديمقراطية شديدة الحماس ومليئة بالتوتر والعاطفة على أرض الملعب، لكن أودّ أن أوضح أمراً واحداً: في تلك اللحظة، لم أكن أدرك ما يمثله ذلك الشخص أو الرمز الموجود في المدرجات، كنت أرغب فقط في المزاح بطريقة لطيفة، دون أي نية سيئة أو رغبة في استفزاز أي شخص».
احترام المنافس وأمنية صادقة
وأضاف: «أحترم منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية كثيراً، وبصراحة أتمنى لهم كل التوفيق، وآمل أن يتأهلوا إلى كأس العالم».
واختتم نجم الجزائر رسالته قائلاً: «إذا أُسيء فهم موقفي، فأنا أندم على ذلك بشدة، لأن ذلك لم يكن قصدي على الإطلاق، سأبقى مركزاً على أدائي داخل الملعب وعلى تمثيل بلدي بكل فخر».
Algerian national team star Mohamed El Amin Amoura has apologized to the famous Congolese fan Michel Nkuka Mbouladinga, following his controversial celebration after the victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo with a score of 1-0, the day before yesterday (Tuesday), in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.
After the final whistle, Amoura headed towards the stands of the Congolese fans and raised his hand high in a gesture that mimicked the most famous fan in the tournament, who is known for attending his national team's matches while impersonating the character of national liberation leader Patrice Lumumba. This was interpreted as a provocative act and sparked a wave of criticism towards the player.
Clarification and Apology
Amoura wrote on his Instagram account: "The match against the Democratic Republic of Congo was very intense and filled with tension and emotion on the field, but I would like to clarify one thing: at that moment, I did not realize what that person or the symbol in the stands represented. I just wanted to joke in a nice way, without any bad intentions or desire to provoke anyone."
Respect for the Opponent and a Sincere Wish
He added: "I have great respect for the Democratic Republic of Congo national team, and honestly, I wish them all the best, and I hope they qualify for the World Cup."
The Algerian star concluded his message by saying: "If my position was misunderstood, I deeply regret that, as it was never my intention at all. I will remain focused on my performance on the field and on representing my country with pride."