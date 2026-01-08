قدّم نجم منتخب الجزائر محمد الأمين عمورة، اعتذاره للمشجع الكونغولي الشهير ميشيل نكوكا مبولادينجا، عقب احتفاله الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً بعد الفوز على الكونغو الديمقراطية بهدف دون رد، أمس الأول (الثلاثاء)، في ثُمن نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.

وعقب صافرة النهاية، توجّه عمورة نحو مدرجات جماهير الكونغو الديمقراطية، ورفع يده عالياً في إشارة حاكى بها أشهر مشجع في البطولة، الذي اعتاد حضور مباريات منتخب بلاده متقمصاً شخصية زعيم التحرر الوطني باتريس لومومبا، وهو ما فُسّر على أنه تصرّف استفزازي، وأثار موجة من الانتقادات للاعب.

توضيح واعتذار

وكتب عمورة عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «كانت المباراة ضد الكونغو الديمقراطية شديدة الحماس ومليئة بالتوتر والعاطفة على أرض الملعب، لكن أودّ أن أوضح أمراً واحداً: في تلك اللحظة، لم أكن أدرك ما يمثله ذلك الشخص أو الرمز الموجود في المدرجات، كنت أرغب فقط في المزاح بطريقة لطيفة، دون أي نية سيئة أو رغبة في استفزاز أي شخص».

احترام المنافس وأمنية صادقة

وأضاف: «أحترم منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية كثيراً، وبصراحة أتمنى لهم كل التوفيق، وآمل أن يتأهلوا إلى كأس العالم».

واختتم نجم الجزائر رسالته قائلاً: «إذا أُسيء فهم موقفي، فأنا أندم على ذلك بشدة، لأن ذلك لم يكن قصدي على الإطلاق، سأبقى مركزاً على أدائي داخل الملعب وعلى تمثيل بلدي بكل فخر».