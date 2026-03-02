في خطوة سياسية وأمنية بالغة الدلالة، قرر مجلس الوزراء اللبناني، اليوم(الإثنين)، حظر نشاطات «حزب الله»، على خلفية عملية إطلاق الصواريخ ليل الأحد، وما اعتبره خروجاً صريحاً على مبدأ حصرية قرار الحرب والسلم بيد الدولة.


وجاء القرار بعد مداولات مطولة، ليكرس رسمياً موقف الحكومة القاضي بحظر أي نشاط عسكري أو أمني خارج إطار المؤسسات الشرعية، ويضع للمرة الأولى إطاراً تنفيذياً واضحاً لمساءلة الحزب وإلزامه بالتقيد بالقانون اللبناني ومقررات السلطة التنفيذية.


هذا الموقف جاء على لسان رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام بعد انتهاء جلسة طارئة لمجلس الوزراء انعقدت صباح اليوم في قصر بعبدا على وقع الغارات الاسرائيلية، حيث قال: «تطبيقاً للدستور ووثيقة الوفاق الوطني والبيان الوزاري للحكومة، وبعد رفضه وإدانته عملية إطلاق الصواريخ التي تبناها حزب الله بالأمس، بما يتناقض مع حصر قرار الحرب والسلم بيد الدولة اللبنانية وحدها دون سواها، كما يتناقض مع إرادة الشعب اللبناني في ظل الحرب الإقليمية الدائرة، ويشكل خروجاً على مقررات مجلس الوزراء وتخطياً لإرادة أكثرية اللبنانيين، بما يقوض مصداقية الدولة اللبنانية، وبعد المداولة، تعلن الدولة اللبنانية رفضها المطلق، بما لا يقبل أي لبس أو تأويل، لأي أعمال عسكرية أو أمنية تنطلق من الأراضي اللبنانية خارج إطار مؤسساتها الشرعية، وتؤكد أن قرار الحرب والسلم هو حصراً بيدها. وعليه، يستدعي ذلك الحظر الفوري لكافة النشاطات الأمنية والعسكرية التي يقوم بها حزب الله باعتبارها خارجة عن القانون، وإلزامه بتسليم سلاحه إلى الدولة اللبنانية، وحصر عمله في المجال السياسي ضمن الأطر الدستورية والقانونية، بما يكرس حصرية السلاح بيد الدولة ويعزز سيادتها الكاملة على أراضيها».


وطلبت الحكومة من الأجهزة العسكرية والأمنية كافة اتخاذ الإجراءات الفورية تنفيذاً للقرار الوزاري، ومنع القيام بأي عمليات عسكرية أو إطلاق صواريخ أو طائرات مسيرة من الأراضي اللبنانية، وتوقيف المخالفين وفقا لما تفرضه القوانين والأنظمة المرعية الإجراء.


وطلب القرار من قيادة الجيش المباشرة فورا، وتفويضها في هذا الشأن، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المدنية المختصة، لاتخاذ ما يلزم من تدابير ميدانية وتنفيذية لضبط الوضع ومنع أي خرق لقرار الدولة. كما طلب من الجيش تنفيذ خطته شمال الليطاني واستخدام كافّة الوسائل لضمان تنفيذ هذه الخطّة.


‏وأعلن مجلس الوزراء استعداده استئناف المفاوضات بمشاركة مدنية ورعاية دولية.


وكان الرئيس جوزيف عون استهلّ الجلسة التي استمرّت لأكثر من أربع ساعات بالقول، إنّ ما جرى من إطلاق صواريخ ليس مقبولاً ولا نزال نعطي الذريعة لإسرائيل، وقال إنّ هناك من يريد جرّ البلد إلى الفوضى.