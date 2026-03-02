In a politically and security-significant move, the Lebanese Cabinet decided today (Monday) to ban the activities of "Hezbollah," following the missile launch operation on Sunday night, which was seen as a clear violation of the principle that the decision of war and peace is exclusively in the hands of the state.



The decision came after lengthy deliberations, officially establishing the government's position to prohibit any military or security activities outside the framework of legitimate institutions, and for the first time, it sets a clear executive framework for holding the party accountable and obliging it to adhere to Lebanese law and the decisions of the executive authority.



This position was articulated by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam after the conclusion of an emergency Cabinet session held this morning at Baabda Palace amidst Israeli airstrikes, where he stated: "In application of the Constitution, the National Accord Document, and the government's ministerial statement, and after rejecting and condemning the missile launch operation adopted by Hezbollah yesterday, which contradicts the exclusivity of the decision of war and peace being solely in the hands of the Lebanese state, as well as contradicting the will of the Lebanese people in light of the ongoing regional war, and constitutes a violation of the Cabinet's decisions and an overstepping of the will of the majority of Lebanese people, undermining the credibility of the Lebanese state, and after deliberation, the Lebanese state declares its absolute rejection, in a manner that allows no ambiguity or interpretation, of any military or security actions originating from Lebanese territory outside the framework of its legitimate institutions, and affirms that the decision of war and peace is exclusively in its hands. Accordingly, this necessitates the immediate prohibition of all security and military activities carried out by Hezbollah as they are outside the law, and obliges it to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state, restricting its work to the political sphere within constitutional and legal frameworks, thereby affirming the exclusivity of arms in the hands of the state and enhancing its full sovereignty over its territory."



The government requested all military and security agencies to take immediate measures to implement the ministerial decision, and to prevent any military operations or missile launches or drone activities from Lebanese territory, and to arrest violators in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.



The decision called on the army leadership to immediately commence, and to be authorized in this regard, in coordination with the relevant civil authorities, to take the necessary field and executive measures to control the situation and prevent any breach of the state's decision. The army was also requested to implement its plan north of the Litani River and to use all means to ensure the execution of this plan.



The Cabinet announced its readiness to resume negotiations with civil participation and international sponsorship.



President Joseph Aoun opened the session, which lasted more than four hours, by stating that the missile launches that occurred are unacceptable and that we are still providing Israel with a pretext, adding that there are those who want to drag the country into chaos.