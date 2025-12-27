The Tunisian national team faces its Nigerian counterpart today (Saturday) in the second round of the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco.

The anticipated match will kick off at 11 PM Mecca time, at the sports complex in the city of Fez.

Battle for the Lead and Qualification

Both teams are seeking victory in today's match to secure the top spot and clinch a ticket to the Round of 16 early.

The Tunisian team, nicknamed "Eagles of Carthage," began its campaign in the tournament with an easy win over Uganda, scoring three goals to one. Meanwhile, the Nigerian team, known as the "Super Eagles," defeated Tanzania with a score of 2-1.

Group C Standings

The Tunisian team tops the Group C standings with 3 points, leading by a single goal over its Nigerian counterpart, while Tanzania and Uganda sit at the bottom of the table with no points.