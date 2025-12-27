يلتقي منتخب تونس نظيره النيجيري، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة في المغرب.
وتنطلق المباراة المرتقبة في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على المركب الرياضي بمدينة فاس.
صراع الصدارة والتأهل
ويسعى المنتخبان إلى تحقيق الفوز في مواجهة اليوم من أجل حسم الصدارة وانتزاع بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور ثمن النهائي مبكراً.
وكان منتخب تونس، الملقب بـ«نسور قرطاج»، قد استهل مشواره في البطولة بفوز سهل على منتخب أوغندا بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، فيما تفوق منتخب نيجيريا، الملقب بـ«النسور الخضراء»، على تنزانيا بنتيجة 2-1.
ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة
ويتصدر المنتخب التونسي ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة برصيد 3 نقاط، متفوقاً بفارق هدف واحد على نظيره النيجيري، بينما يتذيل منتخبا تنزانيا وأوغندا الترتيب دون نقاط.
The Tunisian national team faces its Nigerian counterpart today (Saturday) in the second round of the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco.
The anticipated match will kick off at 11 PM Mecca time, at the sports complex in the city of Fez.
Battle for the Lead and Qualification
Both teams are seeking victory in today's match to secure the top spot and clinch a ticket to the Round of 16 early.
The Tunisian team, nicknamed "Eagles of Carthage," began its campaign in the tournament with an easy win over Uganda, scoring three goals to one. Meanwhile, the Nigerian team, known as the "Super Eagles," defeated Tanzania with a score of 2-1.
Group C Standings
The Tunisian team tops the Group C standings with 3 points, leading by a single goal over its Nigerian counterpart, while Tanzania and Uganda sit at the bottom of the table with no points.