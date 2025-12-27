يلتقي منتخب تونس نظيره النيجيري، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة في المغرب.

وتنطلق المباراة المرتقبة في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على المركب الرياضي بمدينة فاس.

صراع الصدارة والتأهل

ويسعى المنتخبان إلى تحقيق الفوز في مواجهة اليوم من أجل حسم الصدارة وانتزاع بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور ثمن النهائي مبكراً.

وكان منتخب تونس، الملقب بـ«نسور قرطاج»، قد استهل مشواره في البطولة بفوز سهل على منتخب أوغندا بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، فيما تفوق منتخب نيجيريا، الملقب بـ«النسور الخضراء»، على تنزانيا بنتيجة 2-1.

ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة

ويتصدر المنتخب التونسي ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة برصيد 3 نقاط، متفوقاً بفارق هدف واحد على نظيره النيجيري، بينما يتذيل منتخبا تنزانيا وأوغندا الترتيب دون نقاط.