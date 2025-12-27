Manchester City faces a tough challenge against Nottingham Forest today (Saturday) in the eighteenth round of the English Premier League "Premier League".

The match kicks off at 3:30 PM Mecca time at the "City Ground".

Opportunity to Temporarily Top the Table

The team of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has the chance to temporarily take the lead in the standings if they win against Nottingham, while awaiting the result of the top-placed Arsenal's match against Brighton, scheduled for later today.

Manchester City is currently in second place in the Premier League table with 37 points, just two points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Nottingham Seeks to Correct Its Course

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest aims to get back on track for positive results against "the Sky Blues," after suffering a defeat in the last round against Fulham with a score of 1-0.

Nottingham is in seventeenth place with 18 points, just 5 points above the relegation zone, which increases the importance of this match for them.