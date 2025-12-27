يحل فريق مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نوتنغهام فورست، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».
وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الثالثة والنصف عصراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «سيتي غراوند».
فرصة اعتلاء القمة مؤقتاً
ويحظى فريق المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا بفرصة اعتلاء صدارة جدول الترتيب بشكل مؤقت، في حال تحقيق الفوز على نوتنغهام، في انتظار نتيجة مواجهة أرسنال المتصدر أمام برايتون، المقررة في وقت لاحق اليوم.
ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ برصيد 37 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين فقط عن أرسنال المتصدر.
نوتنغهام يبحث عن تصحيح المسار
في المقابل، يطمح نوتنغهام فورست إلى العودة لطريق النتائج الإيجابية أمام «السماوي»، بعدما تلقى هزيمة في الجولة الماضية أمام فولهام بهدف دون رد.
ويوجد نوتنغهام في المركز السابع عشر برصيد 18 نقطة، بفارق 5 نقاط فقط عن مناطق الهبوط، ما يزيد من أهمية المواجهة بالنسبة له.
Manchester City faces a tough challenge against Nottingham Forest today (Saturday) in the eighteenth round of the English Premier League "Premier League".
The match kicks off at 3:30 PM Mecca time at the "City Ground".
Opportunity to Temporarily Top the Table
The team of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has the chance to temporarily take the lead in the standings if they win against Nottingham, while awaiting the result of the top-placed Arsenal's match against Brighton, scheduled for later today.
Manchester City is currently in second place in the Premier League table with 37 points, just two points behind the leaders Arsenal.
Nottingham Seeks to Correct Its Course
On the other hand, Nottingham Forest aims to get back on track for positive results against "the Sky Blues," after suffering a defeat in the last round against Fulham with a score of 1-0.
Nottingham is in seventeenth place with 18 points, just 5 points above the relegation zone, which increases the importance of this match for them.