يحل فريق مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نوتنغهام فورست، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».

وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الثالثة والنصف عصراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «سيتي غراوند».

فرصة اعتلاء القمة مؤقتاً

ويحظى فريق المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا بفرصة اعتلاء صدارة جدول الترتيب بشكل مؤقت، في حال تحقيق الفوز على نوتنغهام، في انتظار نتيجة مواجهة أرسنال المتصدر أمام برايتون، المقررة في وقت لاحق اليوم.

ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ برصيد 37 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين فقط عن أرسنال المتصدر.

نوتنغهام يبحث عن تصحيح المسار

في المقابل، يطمح نوتنغهام فورست إلى العودة لطريق النتائج الإيجابية أمام «السماوي»، بعدما تلقى هزيمة في الجولة الماضية أمام فولهام بهدف دون رد.

ويوجد نوتنغهام في المركز السابع عشر برصيد 18 نقطة، بفارق 5 نقاط فقط عن مناطق الهبوط، ما يزيد من أهمية المواجهة بالنسبة له.